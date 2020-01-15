While you are cleaning and reorganizing your home after the holidays, don’t forget to take your ‘gently used items’ to the Hope Chest. These folks are awesome! The Hope Chest is 100% volunteer and everything that is earned is donated and all the proceeds are given to other charities within Tillamook County
You read that right! They are all volunteer. The Hope Chest donated its first dollar in 1998. How cool is that?
So, is it time to learn a new hobby? Well, the Rockaway Beach Library has an event this Thursday, Jan. 16 from 3-4:30 p.m.. I am hoping to go, but we have so much going on I may not be able to. The art class they are having is “Inspirational Collage Cards.” Valerie will supply everything you need to make one-of-a-kind cards for family and friends. You need absolutely no experience to make your card. A plus is that you will meet new folks in the community in a warm environment. Meet Valerie and your new friends at 120 N. Coral St. Jan. 16 at 3 p.m..
The Lions Club Annual Pancake Breakfast is Sunday, Jan. 19, from 8 a.m. to noon. You will enjoy a full pancake breakfast, meet new people and help the community all at once! The cost is $7 per person and the kidlet under 5 years of age eat for free. This yummy breakfast will be at the Rockaway Beach Lions Club at 268 S. Anchor St. Be sure to put this event on your calendar. It is coming up this Sunday, believe it or not. I have a feeling this month is going to fly by!
The Meals for Seniors Program extends an invitation to all seniors in Tillamook County to join them for lunch. It is served at 11:30 a.m. sharp, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at St. Mary’s by the Sea hall in Rockaway Beach. They ask for a donation for the meals, which includes salad, dessert, juice and coffee. You will meet folks from our community too!
I now have confirmation of the date of the Italian Dinner & Silent Auction. Melissa McCarty told me it will be on March 7 from 5-7:30. I will update you, s the time gets closer. This is a huge fundraiser for the Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation Department.
Please contact me if you have some news for our community column! Just email me, text me or give me a call. Thank you so much!
Before I sign off, I want to remind you that the Salty Strings Ukulele Group meets at the Rockaway Beach City Hall every Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m.. We have loaner ukes for you to borrow or come and just sing o watch us play!
“Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.