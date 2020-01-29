National Ukulele Day is Feb. 2, 2020. This is a day when uke players all over the country strum their favorite tunes to celebrate. If you are quiet, and really listen, you may hear the gentle strumming of the Salty Strings in our little town. Perhaps you may hear several folks jamming. Now that is a treat to look forward to.
Anne McBride just updated me on what’s happening with the Rockaway Beach Library. First, the Rockaway ‘Friends of the Library’ are having a Mystery Months fundraiser beginning Feb. 1. There will be a sale; Mystery books will be buy one, get one free. If you get there early, the selection will be the best. You can add to your home library or even restock your vacation rental. You know exactly how this works if you read my column regularly, but in case you don’t, or have forgotten, all the proceeds from this sale will help pay for building maintenance, utilities and insurance. The donations are really vital to keeping our Rockaway branch going.
On Feb. 13, the library is once again hosting the awesome Art Class by Valerie from 3-4:30 p.m.. This class is “Beaded Bookmarks & Suncatchers.” So, what happens in this class is that Valerie will demonstrate the project, then supply you with everything you need to complete your own. She is a great gal and provides a fun and relaxing art experience. The Board of Directors of our library does a great job of making sure our building is safe and welcoming. Please do come by to help support them. The hours of the Rockaway Beach Library are noon to five daily except Saturday they are open for you from 10-3.
The Mookulele Club will meet on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Tillamook Library at 1 p.m.. If you are new to this fun instrument, come in at least 15 minutes early for beginner lessons. And while your music skills are getting better and better, join the Salty Strings every Wednesday at the Rockaway Beach City Hall at 6 p.m.. Aloha spirit is alive and well on the Oregon coast. Both groups have ukuleles for you to borrow. All are welcome, harmonicas, mandolins, kazoos, and, well, basically, all instruments are welcome. Or, just come and sing with us. Am I winning you over yet?
Another gentle reminder folks. The Meals for Seniors Roast Beef Dinner is coming up on Feb. 15, from 1-5 p.m.. Adult meals are $10, children, 12 years and under, $5, and any little ones under 5 years of age are free. Where is this wonderful dinner? Why, the St Mary’s by the Sea Dining Hall. 100% of the proceeds goes to Meals for Seniors Inc. Thanks for all this great information Kathleen Lengle.
Warehouse 10, in the South Rockaway Beach (Twin Rocks) area, had their second annual ‘Green Tag Garage Sale’ early in December as a fundraiser in support of a local nonprofit. This year, their chosen nonprofit to support was the local Meals for Seniors program. All sales of items marked with a green sticker would go to the Meals for Seniors program. Well, tada. They were able to donate $545 to the program. That is pretty darn awesome.
Warehouse 10 will open the front half of their store on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the 15th through the 17th of February. It is their Spring President’s Weekend Opening Event. If you haven’t yet been to their shop, this is a real treat. If you have, you know exactly how phenomenal the shop is. They will be open from 10-5.
“The future lies before you, like a field of fallen snow; be careful how you tread it, for every step will show.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated.”
