Wow! We sure had a great time at Betty and Greg Baumgart’s New Years Open House last night! Their home was packed with folks, and we enjoyed ourselves so much we cancelled a second event we had planned to go to. Among the guests, too numerous to mention, were The Mammano’s, Scott and Mary Daugherty, Mayor Sue Wilson, Valerie Schumann, Anne and Steve Savage, Ann Boman DiMarco and Dave, Lydia Hess, Gary and Susan Holmstrom, well you get it, too many to name all. Thank you to the Baumgart’s. It was awesome.
I haven’t had room in my column to mention birthdays for a while. This week I am going to start off with January birthdays. Here goes...
Happy birthday to Laurie Butler, Mike A, Fay Beller, Scott Fisher and Stan Bowyer. I hope your birthdays and everyone that has a January birthday has a great day!
We were visiting the Little Crow and I saw Bob Didier’s latest CD, Black Top Cowboy was for sale there. He’s a local fellow, and a real treat to talk to. His CD is $10 and all the proceeds from his sales go to Sr. Meals. We keep our copy in the car. You need to check it out!
The Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation usually has their Italian Dinner and Silent Auction on the first Saturday in March. I will find out more and let you know.
My friend, Anne McBride shared some library updates with me. There will be an event on January 16th from 3-4:30 at the Rockaway Beach Library. Valerie is going to be back to have a new Art Class, which is titled ‘Inspirational Collage Cards.’ Best part if this class is that you do not need experience!! From what I hear, Valerie is a delightfully fun teacher. She will also supply everything you need to make wonderful one-if-a-kind cards for your friends and family. So, head on over to the Rockaway Beach Library at 120 N. Coral St at 3pm. I am going to make it to this one. It sounds like fun!
I am so bummed, and I don’t get bummed easily. I decided it was time to get back to my jogging each morning on the NKN High School track at 9am, as I have for years, only to find a sign that prohibits me from using the track during school hours, between 8am and 6pm. I am a creature of habit, so now I have to decide where to run, that won’t destroy my knees. Changing my time isn’t an option. Happy New Year to me. (Giggle)
“Be always at war with your voices, at peace with your neighbors, and let each year find you a better person.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
