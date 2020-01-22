I have had several folks ask me how my brother, Mike, is doing with his battle with pancreatic cancer. He had to miss his chemo because his white blood cells took a drop from 3.0 to 1.8 before Christmas. But he was a bit relieved because it would have spoiled Christmas, which, by the way, was totally amazing! (Thank you to our daughter, who hosted for my family and Dale’s family.) So, when Mike went in this week, his white blood cells went back up to 3.0. So he had his chemo. However, his CA19.9 went up four points, which wasn’t so good. But, his attitude is phenomenal. He is my superman, and I am really proud of him.
The Mookulele Club will be gathering their ukes and having a jam at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Tillamook Library. If you are new to this fun instrument, come at least 15 minutes earlier for a quick lesson. The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach jams every Wednesday, at the Rockaway Beach City Hall from 6-7:30. Both groups have loaner ukuleles, and welcome everybody.
The Meals for Seniors program is having their fundraiser, a roast beef dinner, on Saturday, Feb. 15. I will update you, but be sure to note this event on your calendar.
The Lions Club is still having Saturday Night Bingo from 6-10pm. They are located at 286 S. Anchor, and all are welcome. Just a little reminder that the Lions collect your hearing aids, glasses and cell phones that you no longer need or use. These items will be distributed in developing countries. Did you know that?
Are you looking for a place to volunteer? I have an idea for you! You can become a volunteer at the International Police Museum in Rockaway Beach. You will have the opportunity to meet folks from all over the world. Last year they had over 5,000 visitors. No police experience is necessary. They need volunteers for flexible weekend shifts. If you are interested; call 503 457 6056, download an application at http://www.internationalpolicemuseum.org or just drop by 212 N. Highway 101. Sounds like fun!
“There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
