Thanks for the call Kim Tackett! I almost forgot to write my column! I am still recovering from Christmas fun...
Oh my goodness! 2020! Happy New Year folks! This is going to be an awesome year. I can just feel it!
I am putting away by Christmas decorations, freezing the Christmas cookies that almost didn’t get baked because of that pesky storm that left us without power for 28 hours and thanking God for my family, friends and good health. Do you make a resolution? For myself, I am making resolutions all year round, so I give myself a break for New Years. I don’t need any more pressure.
Christmas was perfect, as it usually is. Our daughter hosts the day for both sides of the family, and joyfully we got to spend another holiday with my brother, who continues his battle with pancreatic cancer. I know everybody’s prayers got him this far. Thank you, and please continue to pray.
You know, a great way to get through the bleak winter is to find something fun to do. That is why I’m here! Stop by the Lions Club each Saturday evening at 6:30pm for an enjoyable game of Bingo. They are located at 286 Anchor St in Rockaway.
The other weekly event happens each Wednesday eve at our city hall at 5:30. The awesome Salty Strings Ukulele Group plays fun music that soon will have you toe tapping and singing. We now have harmonica and mandolin players playing with us. We welcome all, even if you just want to listen. And we have extra ukes for you to play if you forgot yours. Join us; it’s fun. We recently had an awesome performance at the Nehalem Valley Care Center. It sure was fun and brought Christmas cheer to not just the folks watching, but us as well!
I have so much fun writing my column. My facts are not always spot on, but I love spreading good positive news and Rockaway happenings with all of you. Have a Happy New Year!
“The way I see it, if you want to see a rainbow, you have to put up with the rain!” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
