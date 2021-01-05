Amber has been staying with us since Christmas and we are sure having lots of fun! There has been lot’s of eating, singing and walking. Dale and Amber have even hiked up in the hills a few times. Boy, I am going to miss her when she goes home, but it will be nice to thoroughly clean my house.
YMCA Personal Trainer, Rhonda Mulholland, contacted me about a great way to get fit in 2021! Doesn't that sound great? For 2021 she has walks in our community from .5 mile up to 3.5 miles. She will train anyone in Rockaway Beach. These special outings will take place each month through April. You can follow her on Facebook and see her schedule. Today her group will meet at Rockaway's Old Cedar Path at noon. On January 13th the group will be cruising down Easy Street.
I have a little more information on Rhonda. She works mainly on a fall prevention program called Otago. It helps with increased balance and strength for healthier living. It's administered by a physical therapist. Once your treatment program is selected you will have a visit or call from a trainer for up to one year to perform simple exercises to increase leg strength and balance. There are two trainers trained in this program in Tillamook County.
Do you know Winnie Mercer? What a delightful lady. She told me about her favorite aunt, Isabelle McLelland. Auntie Isabelle was an author and besides writing books she traveled the world setting up libraries. Winnie wants to honor her Auntie with a wonderful idea to improve our community too, and I am behind her on this. She has noticed folks of all ages walking down Miller Street, and a lot of them are seniors. If you walk Miller Street regularly, you may have noticed a few benches for folks to rest at on their daily walks. On 9th and Miller you can see a concrete bench with two bunnies. She called this bench ‘Alice In Wonderland.’ On the same block you will notice another bench, it is nicknamed ‘Bob's Bench’ in memory of her husband. He often stopped there on his daily walks. Some folks up the block have added a bench, and lowered it for all to use. It is now known as the ‘Winnie the Pooh' bench. Are you getting it yet? Well, Winnie is hoping that Miller Street can add many more themed benches and the street will be nicknamed “Storybook Lane" and retired folks, families and more will be able to enjoy their walks with a little rest along the way. She has even contacted the railroad folks and is hoping to add a bench by the rail station and it's storybook name can be ‘The Little Engine That Could!’ Phase One is the stretch from the railroad tracks to 19th St. Perhaps phase two can be all the way to the big corn dog business.
So, Tom Martinez presented this to the City Council in Council Concerns and is hoping to get the Lions Club involved. If this has gotten your creative juices flowing, be sure to let Winnie know. Or message me; I will get in touch with her. Personally, I love this. I was thinking perhaps some ‘Little Libraries’ could be built and placed near a few of the benches. Walkers could sit, relax and read a book or better yet, take a moment to read their children a book. What a perfect way to help us savor our wonderful community and make wonderful memories too. “Storybook Lane,” how cool is that?
“Each morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most.” That's Rockaway Beach,
“Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.