Everyday is a new start, not just every new year.
This is so weird this year. Dale and I are here in Milwaukie at the Brosius family home. We are stuck here until the weather clears up. Believe me, it isn’t easy, though we are staying in and getting a lot of stuff done. We had a wonderful, but exhausting Christmas. My family came on Christmas Day and Dale’s family came the day after. We decided to not have everyone at once this year. With my brother, Mike Hoyt’s pancreatic cancer, he doesn’t need to be around a lot of people. We had two years of gifts to give everyone, so it was interesting at gift giving time. None if us could remember what we had wrapped the year before. It made for lots of giggles and lots of fun as we opened gifts. I hope your celebration was as fun as mine!
Ahhh, Thursday Afternoon Tea at Simply Charming. Oh yeah! I am looking forward to that! Penny Cole will be serving her North Fork 53 Tea which is grown and dried right here on the Oregon Coast! You just have to taste it. It is so good. You can enjoy this tea and the totally delightful Penny from 5-7 on Thursday, January 6th. I have been to several of Simply Charming’s Afternoon Teas and have met so many people. I love the tea, the store, Penny and the companionship of all my new friends. Join us!
I was recently told that the library gift tables did quite well! They actually made double the money that they made two years ago. And this helps pay those pesky maintenance bills that pop up when you have a house on the Oregon Coast. Congrats to the ‘friends of the library’ and thank you to all that supported the library through the Christmas season and throughout the year.
Did you know the Sea Breeze in Rockaway Beach has new folks running it? I just found out, through a friend. So, Don Allgeier and Corrine Rupp bought the business in September. Their goal is to provide a space for joy in people’s day. In their past life, in the Portland area, Corinne worked in museums and Don worked in public libraries. They decided to make a ‘life change’ and they were interested in starting a business. Finding the Sea Breeze enabled them the perfect opportunity to not just live on the coast, but run a business as well. In the business they not only have the great offerings that have been available to them, but they are finding new ways to add to that with options such as merchandise from the Salty Raven in Tillamook (cool store too), and Missionary Truffles from Portland to add a non-dairy option for chocolate lovers. They are open Thursday through Monday from 10-6 (throughout the winter) and beginning in March they will be open seven days a week. They are located at 102 Hwy 101 S, right here in Rockaway Beach. Be sure to support our new business in town!
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach has their weekly jams/practice every Tuesday from 1-3pm at our City Hall. Well, if City Hall is open. At this time of year you never know. But most of the time it is pretty mild.
I still have Azaleas and Hydrangeas in bloom at my house. Maybe when I am able to return, the snow and freezing temperatures will have put them into their winter sleep. We will see, if the weather ever clears.
“As we enter this New Year together, let’s promise to always be there for each other and rise above every fall and shortcoming.” Happy New Year! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.