In my City Council column of two weeks ago, I closed with a mention of other important topics covered that night. As I’m sure the rest of you have, I received a mailing from the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Firefighters, discussing some of the training programs and materials that they were able to acquire in 2022, and how these can help public safety for us all.
This was echoed in Chief Todd Hesse’s comments at the City Council meeting. Chief Hesse highlighted what progress has been made, but also discussed some plans and improvements for the coming year.
2022 closed with 61 events in December alone that required emergency personnel. Of these, half (31) were 911 calls, including emergency and non-emergency. King tide education and beach safety were also a significant effort on the department’s schedule.
An encouraging statistic: in December, 15 Rockaway Beach residents completed CPR training. Emergency Preparedness group leader, Letty Buchanan, has said previously that she is happy to set up CPR training for groups who want to learn important lifesaving skills, and more than a dozen did so at the end of 2022.
“Ultimately,” Chief Hesse said, “we’d like to see everyone trained.”
The chief also cited a live training exercise held in Garibaldi, with all seven fire departments from adjacent communities here on the coast. The exercise simulated a commercial fire, allowing these departments to increase their experience and look at ways to improve their responses.
Emergency preparedness was of course a major topic, in light of the December 27 storm and power outage. While our plans are moving along well, the outage highlighted a few areas for refinement.
“It opened my eyes to the challenges and procedures we have in place,” said Chief Hesse.
Emergency Preparedness Group meetings take place the first Tuesday of every month, which falls this week. If you read this before Wednesday, the plan for February’s meeting is a tabletop simulation where participants can make strategic choices around a hypothetical emergency. Your decisions and actions (imaginary, in this simulation) will be assessed by emergency personnel who have real-world experience. It sounds like a useful and fun way to take advantage of these professionals’ knowledge.
Another topic of discussion with Chief Hesse was the loss of cellular coverage after just three hours without power. As I mentioned in the earlier column, during the outage, NIXLE posted texts to 26,000 people in Tillamook County. Only 6000 were received due to cellular interruption.
City Council member Kristine Hayes recalled a six-day power outage several years ago in which cell service remained at 100%. The difference? The tower was supported by a generator, which in the previous outage was fully functional. In the December 27 outage, the generator was not brought on line, and battery backup was exhausted after just three hours. The problem appears to be that the generator has not been maintained; council agreed to look into steps to have the cellular providers rectify this.
During the storm, Dan Emerson, head of Public Works, reported that his team were able to set up their own generators and keep the drains open in spite of huge volumes of water and the debris brought down by the storm. He also mentioned that a new employee, Jared Abbott, will join the team, making it possible for Public Works to be on call 365 days a year. And finally, the 3rd street reservoir project is nearly completed, requiring only good weather to finish the work.
For the coming month, the city is planning a workshop on February 22 which will include an open house plus discussion on the planned improvements to the Lake Lytle boat launch. If you have ideas, concerns, or suggestions, be sure to attend and sign up to make comments.
The final comment about City Council is a sad one: Cindy Kay Gregory, elected last November, has resigned due to serious health issues. A previous Volunteer of the Year, Cindy founded the Rockaway Renaissance Artists group last summer. In one of my first Fencepost columns, Cindy helped set up a meeting with Nancy Roberts, whose well-liked husband Jeff Hunter had succumbed to ALS not long before. In that meeting, Cindy said, “When there’s pain or need, this town comes together.” I’ve seen this town come together for Cindy’s pain and need. We wish her and her family peace.
