In my City Council column of two weeks ago, I closed with a mention of other important topics covered that night. As I’m sure the rest of you have, I received a mailing from the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Firefighters, discussing some of the training programs and materials that they were able to acquire in 2022, and how these can help public safety for us all.

This was echoed in Chief Todd Hesse’s comments at the City Council meeting. Chief Hesse highlighted what progress has been made, but also discussed some plans and improvements for the coming year.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What do you enjoy most about the Superbowl?

You voted: