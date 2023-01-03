After last week, whose New Year’s resolutions include being better prepared for emergencies?
Our plans for 2023 definitely include adding a few essentials. Fortunately we were well stocked with leftovers from Christmas dinner, and we have a single-burner butane stove which not only let us cook meals, but more important, let me brew coffee.
Candles we have in quantity: we bought a package of 100 tea lights a year or two ago and still have probably 80 of them left, even after illuminating the Tiny Beach Cottage during the long, cold night when we were without power.
It’s worth pointing out, though, that unattended candles are one of the largest causes of house fires. Tea lights, in a small glass or saucer, are relatively safe because they’re wider than they are high, so they’re not as likely to tip over as a tall, decorative taper. Just keep an eye on them, and have something on hand to put out the fire if necessary.
Flashlights are another necessity. One of the most useful additions this year was a headlamp: an elastic band with an LED light on the forehead. Ours has two brightness settings and the lamp unit tilts up and down, making it a good choice for checking out the branches blown down in our yard.
Another favorite emergency light source: miniature keychain lights with a tiny LED bulb that’s very bright for the price (usually under $10). Be sure to get the kind that will let you click a switch to keep it lit. When the kids were little, I used to keep one of these keychain lights for each one of us, hung on lanyards normally kept where we hung the keys to the house and cars. The lanyard let us hang the lights around our necks, where they made a pool of light on the floor right in front of us. As we lived in a house with stairs, cats, and a curious pug dog (not to mention the occasional toy or pair of shoes), this was a real safety feature. And because the lights we chose came in different colors, we had the added benefit of knowing who was coming down the hall by the color of their micro-light. They made every power outage a festive event for the kids, not a stressful one.
All this is fine if the power goes out for a few hours. But what about a longer outage? While our home on N. 3rd was out of power for just short of 24 hours, neighbors at the north and south ends of Rockaway were out nearly twice that long. Our indoor temperatures dropped to 53 degrees F — chilly, but we had blankets and warm clothing for that. (My wife said we must have looked like the grandparents in Willy Wonka, huddled under every blanket in the house.) But if this had happened on a sub-freezing night, things could have been much worse.
Another concern: food spoilage due to refrigerators and freezers having no power. It’s less of an issue for a short outage in winter. A friend who lives in Hawaii lost everything in her refrigerator and freezer due to spoilage in the 80-degree weather there.
So we’ve been pricing generators and backup battery protection. It’s not cheap, but if it allows us to run our (electrically operated) pellet stove if the next storm coincides with freezing weather, or not have to chuck everything in the freezer and fridge and buy it all again, it will be worth it.
Most important, though, is to keep in touch with the emergency management group here in Rockaway Beach. Based out of the fire department behind City Hall, the emergency management group gives training on all aspects of survival in the event of a lengthy emergency. They have classes on go-bag preparation, CPR, and other emergency knowledge. And the group is planning an emergency preparedness fair for the spring, which I’ll share once details are set.
For more information, follow the Rockaway Beach Oregon Emergency Management and Preparedness group on Facebook, or contact RBEMERGENCYPREP@OUTLOOK.COM by email.
