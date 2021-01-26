I have been walking the track at the high school a couple of times a day. I am up to four to six miles a day. Have been thoroughly enjoying our good weather and hate to see winter return. No trip to Maui this year is quite a change for us, but we would rather be safe than sorry. I guess we are all on the same boat these days. Things will return to normal some day soon.
My brother’s news is not good. He has been battling pancreatic cancer. His doctor has been running genetic testing on him and they did not find a promising treatment for him. Please continue your prayers for him. We really do appreciate it.
I also just got word that my friend, Denise, has been at Emanuel Hospital for four weeks now with Covid. She is one of the sickest patients in Oregon right now. They have her on an ECMO machine, and she was just diagnosed with sepsis. They did a tracheotomy at the beginning of January. She just celebrated her 60th birthday. I started styling her hair in the Portland area when she was 15 and I was 21. Please pray for her too….
I got a call from Winnie Mercer, and she has already had some interest in her venture. I talked about it a few columns back. She is planning to have a ‘Storybook Lane' on Miller Street. There are several benches on Miller Street and so far there is a Alice in Wonderland and Winnie the Pooh bench. Folks often walk Miller Street and Winnie would love to have others get involved, either with your ideas or even better, a little help with painting, etc… Once finished, families, retired folks or even tourists can go for a walk and perhaps rest along the way. When you see Winnie, be sure to chat with her about it. This could become a destination in our community.
I have an update with the ‘Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends' Otago Program each Wednesday at noon. This program is a free program for folks 65 and older with Medicare and a supplement or any insurance. You won't even have a copay. Call 1 866 206 4799 for more information. They will be walking up the 2nd St Hill. (Social distancing observed of course!) Next week, February 3rd, they will be walking the Lake Lytle Route.
This is a heads up. It happened to our black lab a few years back. Fortunately, we realized what was happening. December through March is mating season for coyotes. Trust me, you never want to let your dog go outside alone through these months. A coyote will tease your dog to get your pup to play with him. Then, as your doggy joins in the fun the pack, which has been in hiding, the others will attack and maybe kill your dog. As a side note, coyote breeding typically peaks in late February. This is when these fellas become much more aggressive. Cats, of course, are at great risk too. We live right up against the woods. Please protect your pets always, but realize right now is much more dangerous. Coyotes pose a great risk to our pets.
“When nothing is sure, everything is possible.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
