I am so proud of our community because when a request for help came, they really stepped up. I don’t know where to begin though. A lot of folks know that Jeff Hunter is battling ALS. He recently had a badly infected gall bladder and other issues, so was taken to the hospital. The doctor wanted to send him to any hospital in Portland for an ERCP procedure, but every hospital in Portland is on Code Red with no beds available. Okay, there is so much more, but let me get straight to why I am writing this. Jonathan Duffy-Scott recently lost his father to ALS and he and his mother generously offered his late father’s hospital bed. It is a $14k bed that they had gotten through the VA, so they wanted to pay it forward. This is where the community effort begins. Nancy, Jeff’s wife, said that she needed help moving the bed to her house. It needed to be moved right away. With a few phone calls, the Rockaway Beach Fire and Rescue quickly led an effort to move the bed to Nancy and Jeff’s, then Cindy Kay Gregory and Letty L Buchanan offered to clean and organize their house, as Nancy has been caring for Jeff 24/7, and couldn’t keep up with the housework too! I wish I could name all the helpers names, but they worked together and everything was taken care of. There are so many folks behind the scenes, doing what they can i.e. praying, making phone calls and so much more. I am so proud to live in Rockaway Beach. So, keep your eyes and ears open. Even through a pandemic, people need help. And best of all, people will help. By the way, please pray for Jeff.
We recently loss a lovely member of our community, Sheree Deal. She was the cousin of Robin and Patti Swain. I am going to just type out exactly what Robin said about her beautiful cousin.
Sheree’s smile could light up the darkest corner of a room. Her laughter was contagious and when she sang, she did so from her soul. Sheree was feisty, her sense of humor, sly and dry. She was a prankster! Sheree had a great sense of style... even when it was raining upside-down and blowing 80mph! She loved to bake and had totally mastered our Grandma Fox’s Red Velvet cake. Sheree had a lifelong love affair with animals, from the tiny chipmunk, “Boopers”, she rescued on a family road trip, to the feral cats and raccoons she always fed and cared for. Sheree, no matter what troubles she had, always had a big smile on her face and a great attitude. Very impressive and hard to do. Sheree passed peacefully, leaving a legacy of sunshine and smiles.
Sheree Phipps Deal …. 10/21/1950 to 1/7/2022
Well, I just received confirmation that the 2022 Firecracker Wiener Nationals, at our Phyllis Baker City Park, is on! Rockaway Beach has one event on July 4th, 2022 that will bring joy to all our residents and visitors. It will start at 1pm. Now, as the event gets closer, I will update you. I can’t wait to find out what other events will be confirmed.
The International Police Museum is returning to Rockaway Beach! Yay!! IPM will be relocating in February of 2022 in the Washed Ashore Craft Mall, which shares space with the Ringing Anvil Design Blacksmith. I will update you as I am updated!
I am just reminding you that the Lions Club’s Blood Drive is Wednesday, February 16th from 12-5pm. You need to schedule an appointment by calling 1 800-RED-CROSS. (1-800-733-2767)
The pyrosomes are returning. There are hundreds on the beach in Florence and so far one has been in Seaside. What is a pyrosome, you may ask? Well, they are called sea pickles or sea squirts and normally found in tropical waters. They sometimes make their way as far north as Alaska when there are stormy ocean conditions. Beach walkers may find these little fellows along the high tide line. Keep an eye out folks!
“Whatever you’re thinking, think bigger.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
