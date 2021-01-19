My husband, Dale, has been really enjoying the RB Little Store LLC at 1720 N Hwy 101. Whenever we walk by, his mouth starts watering for their delicious hamburgers. I don't eat red meat, so I just watch him eat it…. Be sure to check them out!
One of our residents, Don Bell, has written a book titled ‘Barge Notes' and it is available on Amazon! It is based on his journal that he kept as a Yukon River Deckhand. He wrote down his notes as they happened, so this is definitely a true story. So, I planned to read it during the wind/rain storm we had, but Dale started reading it. He finished it in one afternoon, and highly recommends you read it. I will read it on the next rainy day. Then I will share my opinion. The book is titled Barge Notes, by Don Bell and you will find it on Amazon.com for $11.95. Our town never ceases to amaze me. We have some really interesting and talented folks living here.
Don't forget to donate your gently used and clean items to the Hope Chest while you finish up your holiday cleaning. Their hours have been shortened because of the pandemic, and donations are only on Friday. Just remember that this organization is 100% volunteer, and all the proceeds are given back to other charities in Tillamook County. If you don't donate, be sure to shop there. They have really nice items! You will be helping all of Tillamook County with your purchases.
I have a few birthdays to share with you! Happy birthday to Fay Beller, Scott Fisher and Stan Bower. I am sure I missed a whole bunch, but these are the ones that I remember. Also, a very happy birthday to all that I missed.
Rhonda of ‘Get Fit With Rhonda' has a beach clean up scheduled today. Next week, January 27, her group will be walking the 2nd St. hill. They meet up at 12pm. Follow her on Facebook for more information. “Get Fit With Rhonda & Friends.”
I have been having some issues with pain in my hip and currently am going to Tillamook for Physical Therapy. Thankfully Jonathan figured out exactly what is going on. Now I have lots of homework to do. So far I am still in pain, but with hard work it should improve. I can't wait to get my life back and be pain free.
“I don't think of all the misery, but of all the beauty that still remains. “ -Anne Frank. That's Rockaway
Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
