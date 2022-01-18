Rockaway Beach has lost a really nice guy. He passed just before Christmas. Rae Owens, husband of Laura, is resting in heaven now. Rae and Laura have been friends for many years. They used to have awesome barbeques and Christmas parties, and Rae knew his way around a barbecue. He will be missed. RIP my friend.
So, I have to mention another friend! Jerry Raatz is celebrating his 90th birthday on January 21st! Jerry has been a friend almost as long as we have been in Rockaway Beach. We met Pansy and Jerry through Phyllis and Ruth at The Float Ice Cream Parlor. Giggle, all the cool people hung out there. We loved Jerry from the beginning. His quick wit and positive attitude made it easy. So, while I am on the subject. Pansy Raatz and Elaine Cummings also have birthdays this month. Happy birthday friends!
A heads up to those folks that want to and are able to make a difference in our community. The Rockaway Beach Fire & Rescue always has room for new members. You can join this family of really awesome folks and truly make a difference in our community. Stop by the City Hall and give them your information or call 503 355 2978. My husband, Dale, was a fireman for a bit over five years. He loved being able to help others.
My friend, Andrea Cole Wolfe, invites you to drop by ‘My Essential Collection’ at 460 Hwy 101 in Rockaway Beach. And, you cannot only visit the store but you can shop online too! (http://www.myessentalcollection.com) She carries essential oils, which are 100% pure and undiluted, blends, her bar soap, bath bombs, pain cream and more created by Andrea. Be sure to stop by, shop and say hi. Tell her you heard it from me!
The Lions are having their blood drive at the Rockaway Community Lions Club at 286 S Anchor St. The date of this event is Wednesday, February 16th from 12-5pm. To schedule your appointment, call 1 800 RED CROSS. (1 800 733 2767)
This bit of news excited me to no end! I am going to say exactly what Anne McBride sent me because I can’t say it any better.
“The Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library Christmas/Holiday fundraiser was a big success thanks to many. First, without the organization and beautiful set-up by Linda and Pat Olson with help from Marilyn Romine the event would not have happened. Also, Marlene Speck made getting ready so much easier by providing the space to store everything. She made professional looking signs to help with the display. Of course without the community support and those who donated handmade gifts we would not have done so well. Thank you everyone who stopped in the library and purchased by donation. So many generous supporters of our wonderful community library. All proceeds go to pay bills as part of maintaining the building the Friends own for our community.”
“Wherever you go, no matter what the weather, always bring your own sunshine.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
