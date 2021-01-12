Having our daughter, Amber, here for Christmas made it so much more special. I cooked a lot of meals in the week and a half she was here, but we also enjoyed take home meals from three of our favorite places on the Oregon Coast. The first night she arrived, at her request, the Barviw Jetty Store made our regular and delicious garlic chicken pizza, hold the salt. Several days later we stopped by the Barview Jetty Taqueria at 318 S. Anchor, and we each enjoyed our favorite meal. I always get a chicken burrito.
Yum. Then, we had to do a Costco run, so we stopped at Bowpickers, in Astoria, and the three of us shared two tuna fish and chip meals. Eating their fish is like taking a bite of paradise.
Dale and I cancelled our yearly visit to Maui a few days ago. When we booked it six months ago, we were so hopeful that the pandemic would improve, but it hasn’t. It is not worth taking the chance. So, I guess we will spend our money on replacing our floors in the house. May as well make lemonade out of lemons, right?
The ‘Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends' walk today will be ‘Cruising Down Easy Street'.’ Next Wednesday, February 20th you can join them for ‘Beach Cleanup.’ To find out the when and where, follow ‘Get Fit With Rhonda & Friends' on Facebook. I believe the walks usually begin at noon.
The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition has awarded grant funds to nine Tillamook County Projects. I won't mention all of them, but two of them affect our community. Mike Arseneault “Rockaway Beach, Heritage, History and other Stories" received a grant and the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad “Finish the CLM 3 Engine" received the a grant. The Oregon Cultural Trust began in 2002. They are working to protect and stabilize Oregon cultural resources. Congrats to all the folks that received grants.
Our Rockaway Beach Police Department was busy in December. They worked three different traffic safety patrol periods, focusing on speed enforcement and driving under the influence. They made sixteen stops and four of them resulted in a ticket. It's nice to know our police officers are out there protecting us! In 2021 they will be working shifts with traffic safety in mind. These will focus on seat belts, speed, crosswalk enforcement, distracted driving and driving under the influence. A huge thanks to our police department for keeping our community safe!
“Courage is like a muscle. We strengthen it by use.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.