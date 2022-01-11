It is already the second week in January. The holiday season is behind us and I am working hard trying to think positive in this new year. Making music with my little ukulele helps, but with the new variant, I am not sure how much longer I will be comfortable playing with others. (Though we are totally socially distanced!) Oh well, life is truly amazing and in a while this will be an awful memory.
Dale wants me to mention the RB Little Store LLC at 1720 N Hwy 101. When we drive or walk by their business, Dale gets a hankering for their yummy burgers. Be sure to check them out. You have Dale’s seal of approval.
I haven’t mentioned them for a while so here goes. Don’t forget to shop and/or donate to the Hope Chest. They still have shortened hours, I need not mention why, but this business is 100% volunteer and all the proceeds from your purchases are given ‘back’ to other charities in Tillamook County. You will be helping all of Tillamook County with your donations and purchases.
We have a few January birthdays in our community, and a few outside our town. Mike A, Fay Ameele Beller, Scott Fisher, Stan Bowyer, Laurie Butler are all celebrating this month! Happy birthday friends. And to all I have missed, Happy birthday to you too!
My friend, Marilyn Elkins, has some news that I would like to share. I am so proud of her! Her photos continue to dazzle us, and she now has her photos for sale in Mana’s Kitchen in Bay City. Their location is 5535 Hayes Oyster Dr, Bay City. Congratulations Marilyn. You have worked hard and I love that you are sharing the beauty of our county with all! This is for all the seniors and friends if our seniors! Join our Meals For Seniors for lunch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. If you show up at 10:30, you will get a chance to socialize. You can make new friends, memories and enjoy a delicious meal. Lunch is served at 11:45. Just head over to St. Mary’s by the Sea at 275 S Pacific St. They do ask for a $4 donation, but no one will be turned away. Meanwhile, their drivers continue to deliver to our seniors who can’t leave their homes.
Penny Cheek and Robin Swain are coordinating the future of our July Fourth parade together. This is a great team, and I am looking forward to future developments on this endeavor. They are trying to determine a new route for our parade and need lots of people volunteering. But, they have to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s. I will continue to update you so please keep a lookout in my column. If you have ideas or want to get involved, email Penny at pennycheek@live.com.
Now that the holidays have passed, I got a Lions update about the Lions Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets. There were 23 Thanksgiving and 23 Christmas baskets given out to those that needed a bit of a boost through the holiday season. They were also able to hand out toys to 33 children. As for the future, there are no plans for a pancake dinner or Bingo to begin yet. But, you can join and attend meetings at the Clubhouse. The Lions meet on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday at 11:30, and the Knight Lions meet on the 1st Tuesday at 6:30. These folks are there to serve our community. Consider joining them. Rockaway Beach loves their Lions!
“GET fit with Rhonda and Friends” will be starting up her weekly walks at the end of February. I will update you when I get word that she is starting the group up again. Meanwhile, don’t forget to exercise!
“The kindest thing you can do for someone else is listen without forming an opinion.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
