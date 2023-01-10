The Rockaway Beach Emergency Preparedness meeting on January 4 discussed what the city learned during the recent power outage. Nineteen people attended, led by Emergency Manager Letty Buchanan.
One important topic: the breakdown in communications as the storm knocked out power up and down the coast.
“This was very eye-opening on things that have to be fixed,” said Buchanan about the outage. “It affected not only our communications, but EMS communications as well.”
The Emergency Preparedness committee is looking into backup battery solutions for the handheld radio system, plus installing a repeater and a station radio. The department is actively seeking volunteers to be trained in the radio communication system, and is putting together an improved training program. (See the end of this column for contact information.)
One key takeaway: few knew that City Hall runs a warming center, with hot coffee, cocoa, snacks, space heaters and blankets, plus outlets for recharging battery-operated equipment.
“Let people know we have wi-fi, and they will come,” Buchanan added with a smile. The plan going forward is to open the warming center as soon as it’s confirmed that the transmission line has gone down. There’s also a plan for a sandwich board on 101, in front of City Hall, with the information.
“This will be included in our March newsletter,” said mayor-elect Charles McNeilly. Additionally, in the event of longer outages, City Hall is planning to serve hot food—pancakes and soup being the two menu items, as they are inexpensive and easy to store and prepare in bulk. Outgoing mayor Sue Wilson also suggested canned chili, as a way of providing easily-prepared protein to a crowd. (Yes, both mayors were present at the meeting. Remember the scene in “Jaws” where the mayor refuses to admit there’s a shark? Not in our town.)
Significantly, our cell tower lost power, explaining why phones failed. Apparently the tower only has battery backup for three hours of operation. In addition to loss of cellular communication, the aircraft warning lights also went dark. This could be catastrophic if we require air lifted supplies in an extended emergency.
The team decided to look into Federal Aviation Administration regulations for a solution, as the red beacons are meant to prevent aircraft collisions.
Other topics included using buses and volunteers to bring people to City Hall if they have no means of getting there by themselves. Buchanan stressed that there will be a protocol to get people to the warming center in the event of a longer emergency, as well as to distribute food to shut-ins through something like the Meals For Seniors delivery program.
We also learned that the group is working with state representatives for funding “to have a [supply] trailer in every single one of the evacuation zones,” said Buchanan. This would expand what is currently a single trailer at the top of North 3rd. At present the plan is to provide supplies for the number of homes in each area, plus 20%. The eventual goal is to have supplies sufficient for a month, in the event that transportation across the Coast Range is affected for an extended period.
Shortly after the meeting, Buchanan followed up with me about future meetings.
“I’m going to work on changing the way the meetings are run monthly to be more focused and accomplish more each time we meet,” she told me. “I will be presenting a road map soon at city council that outlines goals for this year and what’s been done so far. I’m hoping we can recruit a lot more community members to become involved.”
You can follow the Rockaway Beach Oregon Emergency Management and Preparedness group on Facebook, or contact RBEMERGENCYPREP@OUTLOOK. COM by email. If you’re interested in becoming more involved, the next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1, at City Hall (276 S Hwy 101) at 6 PM. The agenda: a tabletop exercise to train people how to respond to emergencies.
