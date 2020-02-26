We have hardly had time to smell the beach air since we sold our big house last year. We have been busy making our little cottage ‘ours’ again. We have put a nice dent into our project, but for those wondering where we have been, yup, we are still here. We go to church and play with the Salty Strings Ukulele Group, that’s about it.
So, while on the subject, you too can join the Salty Strings Ukulele Group each Wednesday evening at the city hall at 6 p.m. We have extra ukes, should you need one, but bring your instrument of choice, if you have one. We have a harmonica player and mandolin player that come pretty regularly.
Ballroom dancing. That should sound scary, but it isn’t at all! Wally and Diane Nelson have Dale dancing like Fred Astaire, and if they can do that, anyone can learn to dance! Mister two left feet is a wonderful dancer now. The Tillamook Bay Community College has a class for spring. It begins April 6th and ends June 1st. In this really fun class, you will learn the fox trot, waltz, cha-cha, tango, rhumba and jitterbug. Sometimes you even get a line dancing class! Please register at TBCC, ASAP, as there is only room for 24 students. You will get all the information on their website. I really, truly recommend this class. It is fun and Wally makes it easy!
This is your last reminder to stop by the library for their Mystery Months Book Sale. No, wait! I just received word that the fundraiser will continue through March!! All sale books are buy one get one free and better yet, the prices on the books are already a bargain at $1 & $2. There are popular authors in this great bargain too. All sales will help replace their 20 year old bathroom floor. Now how can you say no to that?
Our library, which is on Coral Street, will also be hosting another art class with Valerie. She is going to teach you how to do felting. More on this in a future column. Thank you to Anne McBride for updating me on the library happenings in Rockaway Beach.
There are three upcoming Emergency Go Bag classes this year. All three are held at the Civic Facility in our City Hall. The classes are free and sponsored by the Rockaway Beach Emergency Preparedness Team. The dates of these events are on the Saturdays of March 7, May 23 and Sept. 5 at noon. You need to register for this program. Send an emaiwl to gobagclass@gmail.com. You must clearly state which class you would like to take and the names of all the folks you would like to register. This is a great class to take so you are ready for an upcoming emergency.
More news about my brother. If you keep up with my column, you know he is in the fight of his life, pancreatic cancer. Well, he has beaten all odds and is on his 8th year, though he was given only a month. It is a roller coaster ride. His numbers go up and down. Right now his CA19.9 is going up, not a good thing. This number has gone up 9 more points. The good thing is that his platelets are almost normal. So, now his doctor is planning on having genetic testing done on him, which will help narrow down future treatment options. Prayer and great doctors have gotten him this far, so I ask that you continue to keep Mike in your prayers. We are great believers in the power of prayer. Thank you.
BTW... Love you more Miss Jesse Carter!
“The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.