Once again, Valentine’s Day is a few days away. Dale and I are celebrating our 44th anniversary that day. And we dated for six years before that! The years have passed by so quickly. It isn’t always easy, but boy, were we ever so lucky to have met in our high school years. We have kind of grown up together. And we have been blessed.
My brothers CA19.9 numbers are way up there again. Please pray for him to beat this awful pancreatic cancer. It is a roller coaster ride. His attitude is really positive. We hope this bad news will turn around soon.
Have you gotten your membership to the Rockaway Library Branch yet? It is a really great way to support our library. It is $10 a year and all the money goes to help pay building maintenance and the expenses that it takes to keep the lights, heat and water on, as well as cleaning. Our library is non-profit and always welcomes new friends. Stop by, pick up a membership envelope, and don’t forget to tell them I sent you!
While I am talking about the library, don’t forget the Mystery Months fundraiser, which is all month long and that tomorrow, Feb. 13, Valerie has her “Beaded Bookmarks & Suncatchers” class from 3-4:30 p.m. Just come to the Rockaway Beach library and Valerie will have everything you need to complete this project.
Okay, it is almost here! The Meals for Seniors Roast Beef Dinner is a yummy home-style dinner and you can enjoy it on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 1-5 p.m. at the St. Mary’s by the Sea hall in Rockaway Beach. This is a fundraiser for the program and will make sure local seniors receive much needed nutrition and socialization. This is a family friendly event. Adults will enjoy a meal for $10, 12 and under $5, and five years and under are free.
The Emergency Go Bag classes are coming up quickly. There will be three this year, and they will be at our Civic Facility at the City Hall. The Rockaway Emergency Preparedness Team brings these classes to you. The one that is coming up is March 7 at noon. You will learn all the ins and outs of being ready should an emergency of any kind occur. That is a good thing; no it is a great thing. To register, send an email to gobagclass@gmail.com. Clearly state the class you want to take and include names of all to be registered. The other classes are planned on May 23rd and September 5th.
Warehouse 10 has its President’s Weekend Spring Opening event this weekend, Feb. 15 through the 17th. The front half of the store is showcasing a whole lot of new and fun home decor and more. This shop is ‘The Magnolia Market’ of the Oregon coast. You really need to add this to your weekend plans. They are located at 19485 HWY 101 South in Rockaway Beach.
The Lions Club Blood Drive is on Feb. 19 from 12-5 p.m.The drive will be at the Lions clubhouse at 286 South Anchor. You can contact the American Red Cross at www.redcrossblood.org, 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule an appointment or just walk in. All are welcome.
Have you seen the lovely window display at Etcetera? This lovely store is located on the west side of HWY 101 between S. 1st & S. 2nd Avenues. While you enjoy their window, step inside and enjoy their merchandise. They have a special during the Valentines week. If you spend $20, you will receive a box of candy! They are open everyday, but Wednesday, from 11-4. And they are always getting new merchandise in their shop. You will love it!
The 2020 Tide Table books are now available at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. Be sure to drop by and pick one up!
Barbara Trout just contacted me and I need to share this before I forget. Believe me, it happens. Anyway, spring is on its way, so think ahead! The community garden, which is in a beautiful area in Twin Rocks, next to Lake Marie, on Front Street between Washington and Minnehaha, has one space left for the summer growing season. Please contact Barbara Trout, Elaine Cummings or Terri Walhood, if you want to rent this space.
So, since February is the month of love, a birthday this month is extra special. Happy birthday to all who celebrate this month, including Jenna Cordi, Teresa Cloe, Pansy and Berry Raatz, Elaine Cummings, George Belnap, Jessie Crater, Mark Moody and my cousin Ann Linn of Netarts.
“Love grows more tremendously full, swift, poignant, as the years multiply.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
Whoa, wait, stop the press! I just found out that there are two opportunities to jam on your ukuleles in Rockaway Beach this week! Wednesday, at 6 p.m., you can jam with the Salty Strings at the city hall in Rockaway Beach. Then on Friday the 14th, the Rockaway Beach Library is jamming at 1 p.m.. Get your ukes out and join us! Both groups have ukes for you to borrow. Whew, I almost missed that information.
