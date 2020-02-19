It is with such great sorrow that I have to tell you that a great friend of Rockaway Beach, Jim Doyle, is with the angels now. He and his wife, Cecile, were on a vacation with a group of friends, and Jim passed away while sleeping. Boy, he is going to be missed in our community, and he was an awesome City Councilor. He and Cecile were married for 57 years; in this day and age, that is amazing. My condolences to the Doyle family.
The Lions Club Blood drive is today, Feb. 19 from 12-5 p.m. Stop by the Lions Club House at 286 South Anchor. All are welcome and please do support this blood drive. It saves lives.
The Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department is always looking for volunteers. These folks have strong connections in our community, and they truly give their time selflessly to help others. They provide fire suppression, fire prevention, emergency medical services, rescues and amazingly, so much more. Stop by the fire department and check out this very rewarding service to our community.
Our International Police Museum at 212 N. Hwy 101 had 5,832 visitors in 2019. That was an increase of 10% over 2018. Since they opened in the fall of 2015, they have had over 20,000 visitors. I hope you have been there! If not, it is well worth it. It is quickly becoming a destination in Rockaway Beach!
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group are still meeting at the Rockaway Beach City Hall each Wednesday at 6 p.m. They have been playing as a group for two years now and are truly rocking this town. I am really proud of these folks. You too can join them. Just show up!
Another opportunity to play this week is with the Mookulele Group at the Tillamook Library on Saturday, Feb. 23. Their jam sessions begin at 1pm, but if you want to learn a bit more, beginner lessons happen a bit earlier. Ukuleles are available.
The Rockaway Beach Friends Mystery Months fundraiser is still on until the end if the month. In case you have forgotten, all mystery books are “buy one get one free.” Restock your books, have an extra for an airplane flight, or fill your rental with some new thrillers! This fundraiser will help keep our local library open. And that’s a good thing!
The Rockaway Beach Preparedness Class is almost here. They are offering their “Go Bag” class on March 7th at noon at the Civic Facility at the City Hall. To sign up, please email gobagclass@gmail.com and clearly state all the names you would like to register.
“The trick is to enjoy life. Don’t wish away your days waiting for better ones ahead.” Isn’t this so true. It is pretty much how I live my life. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
