Dale and I had a great time a few weeks ago at the Tackett’s house singing. I haven’t done Karaoke for years, and goodness, I am really out of practice. Hopefully we can do that again, it was great fun.
Don’t forget, about the Mystery Months fundraiser this month at our local library. All their Mystery books are “buy one get one free.” You can restock your home library or rentals. All the sales will help the library pay those bills and help them keep their doors open!
Coming up on Feb. 13 is the “Beaded Bookmarks & Suncatchers” class. This art class is taught by Valerie and will be from 3-4:30 PM. All you need to do is just show up for the class. Valerie will supply absolutely everything you need. Try it, it will be a fun, relaxing class, and you will have an opportunity to meet new folks in our community.
Okay, this is always a yummy event, The Meals for Seniors Roast Beef Dinner. This scrumptious dinner will be at the St. Mary’s by the Sea Hall. This will be a home-style dinner and everybody is welcome. Bring your family! Join them on Saturday, February 15th from 1-5pm. Adult meals are $10, kids 12 years and under are $5 and all your little ones under 5 years of age are free.
The Rockaway Beach Lions Club is having their bi-annual blood drive on Wednesday, Feb. 19 from 12-5 p.m. They are located at 286 South Anchor. I will give you more information next week.
I received an email from Kim Cavatorta recently about some fun news. The Tillamook Community Chorus Spring Season begins rehearsal on Thursday, February 6 at 6pm, $45 fee ( the first night is free to try it out), and will continue rehearsals the following Thursdays from 6:30-8:30pm. Rehearsal will be at the Tillamook High School Choir Room. All singers are welcome. For more information, call Mary, at 503 812 1830.
The President’s Weekend Spring Opening Event better be on your calendar! It is on Saturday, February 15th through Monday, February 17 at the Warehouse 10 Market in Twin Rocks. They are located at 19485 Hwy 101 South.
As you know, the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach meets each Wednesday, at 6pm. Where? Why, the city hall! Well, Saturday, February 8th, the Mookulele Group is meeting at the Manzanita Library. Their jam session begins at 1pm, but if you are new to this Lil’ instrument, come a bit earlier. There will be beginner lessons available. Both groups have ukuleles for you to borrow, and all are welcome!
“Winter forms our character and brings out our best.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
