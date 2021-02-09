“I love being married. It's so great to find one special person you want to annoy for the rest of your life.”
(giggle)
My friend, Jeff Hunter, reminded me that the President's Day/ Valentine's Day weekend, February 13th and 14th is ‘Free Fishing Weekend.’ You know what that means; you do not need a license to fish, clam or crab anywhere in Oregon. How cool is that?
Now that I am thinking Valentine’s s weekend, it reminds me that Dale and I got married on Valentine’s Day 1976. That's 45 years. I always add to that that we dated for six years on top of that. Happy Anniversary to the most wonderful guy in the world. Life is truly an adventure every day.
Be sure to shop our local stores for your Valentine’s Day gifts. I don't shop often right now, but when I do, I realize how lucky our community is to have such awesome stores.
Is anyone tired of staying home besides me? We have been staying busy laying floors at our house and painting. And, on top of that, I have been doing pretty good selling items we no longer need through the Marketplace on Facebook. I used to post items on Craigslist, but the Marketplace is so much more successful. When someone comes to look at the item I am selling, I put it on the front porch, mask up and sell away! It's pretty cool. We seem to have way too much ‘stuff' and it feels so good to simplify our house. Try it, you will really be surprised!
Remember; send me a message when you have something going on in your life. I would love to add you news to my column.
“A heart is not judged by his much you love, but by how much you are loved by others.” Happy Valentines Day! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
