“Sometimes, it’s not about being together… it’s about being there for each other.”
Dale and I will have been married 46 years on Valentines Day. And we dated for six years! I met him dragging Broadway in high school. Boy, that was a lucky meeting. Our life has been one adventure after another and a whole lot of really hard work. But, we were doing it together… Happy Anniversary Dale.
Once again I would like to remind you about the Community Coffee at the NCRD Kitchen. The public is invited each Monday and Wednesday from 9:30-11:30am. All are welcome and coffee and tea are provided. Come by yourself and/or bring a friend. They are located at 36155 9th St. Nehalem.
Another fun group you can join is the Meals for Seniors at St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway Beach! They meet each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30. Lunch is at 11:45. They do ask for a $4 donation, but you will not be turned away. St. Mary’s is located at 275 Pacific Street.
If any if you are interested in volunteering in our community please email rockawayvolunteers1@gmail.com. This list will be a roster for future events. Please consider adding your name to this list. You may not be able to volunteer at all of the events, but if you can, it will be greatly appreciated! And, this is an awesome way to meet new people. And if you are a community organization in need of volunteers, send this email a request. “You give but little when you give of your possessions. It is when you give of yourself that you truly give.”
This is your final reminder. The Lions Club is having a blood drive on February 16th from12-5pm. You can donate at 286 S Anchor St in Rockaway Beach. Please consider donating at this time. To schedule your appointment call 1 800 RED-CROSS.
“February is the border between winter and spring.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
