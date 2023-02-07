There’s a famous quote from poet John Keats that circulates on social media:
“Give me books, French wine, fruit, fine weather and a little music played out of doors by somebody I do not know.”
While I appreciate the sentiment (especially the part about French wine and fine weather), I have to disagree when it comes to music by somebody I do not know.
There’s a simple reason for that. I’m fortunate to know a number of talented musicians, many of whom I will brave the elements, since fine weather is rarely a guarantee here on the Coast, to see and hear perform.
That’s why I’m thrilled that two of those people, Missi and John Baker, collectively known as Mojo Holler, will be performing here in Rockaway on February 11, at 7 PM.
We’ve been fans since we first heard them play at the Sand Dollar, just next to the Wayside, in 2018 or so. Aside from being one of the best places to sit on their patio with a cooling beverage and watch the sun drop behind the far edge of the Pacific on nice days, the Sand Dollar used to have music regularly. But the performance room took up the space of a number of tables and as the menu moved upscale, the music bookings seemed to fade.
Mojo Holler has been busy since then. They regularly play at the Schooner in Netarts, and we make the journey down there to hear them. Looking over their social media, it seems like they’ve had a gig somewhere in the greater Portland area every other weekend for the past few months. Bookings in January included McMenamin’s Edgefield and the Ship Tavern in Portland, followed by a performance at the Jacob Williams Winery in McMinnville just last weekend.
They’re returning to Rockaway Beach this upcoming weekend, Saturday, February 11, at the Rockaway Roastery, 165 S. Miller. It’s a popular, cozy venue, having just hosted two other talented musicians we know and who I’ve written about previously, N. E. Daynow. The small stage at the south end of the main room makes a great setting for a pair of musicians, with the intimate feel, not to mention fine espresso, of a Beat Generation coffee house (though you’re not expected to snap your fingers to show your appreciation).
Missi is the lead vocalist, as well as adding percussion and rhythm guitar to her husband John’s flowing and engaging lead guitar and his own vocals. They describe their music as roots Americana, and that’s a good overview of their style. Missi’s bio describes her as “a genuine Appalachian ‘mountain mama,’” something that is beautifully reflected in her voice: breathy, expressive, and soulful. Sometimes she has echoes of Janis Joplin, sometimes Stevie Nicks, sometimes a hint of Brandi Carlile, but it’s all very much her own.
John’s guitar has a definite Appalachian twang to it, especially when he puts his slide guitar on his lap and beautiful, liquid notes come singing from the instrument that he built. He’s a tremendously strong player, with delicacy and power both when called on. Steel, slide, and dobro, he’s got the full skill set and he knows how to use it.
If you’d like a preview, their Web site is http://mojoholler.com. Select the Video tab to listen to one of their compositions, “Get Right Church,” to get a sense of their style and sound. It’s a good showcase of their skills as songwriters and musicians, especially that odd little rhythmic catch at the end of the first two lines of each verse. A simple minor third as the driving bass line underscores John’s virtuoso work on the slide guitar, while Missi hammers on the lyrics. And the washboard is a nice, traditional touch.
If you’re interested in having Mojo Holler perform for an event, select the Contact & Booking tab on their Web site, or send email to mojoholler@gmail.com. You can also sign up for their mailing list, which is distributed monthly and includes upcoming show dates.
And best of all, we don’t have to brave the dark and stormy night-time roads out to Netarts to see them.
