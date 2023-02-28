One significant topic at the February City Council meeting was the plan to bring the long-awaited Salmonberry Trail Project to fruition. The first half-hour or more of the meeting was devoted to Jon-Paul Bowles of Destination Management Advisors, who gave a presentation about the involvement of his firm, Destination Management Advisors, with the Salmonberry Trail project.
As background, a segment of the Port of Tillamook Bay railroad was washed out by a 2007 storm. From 2012 to 2018, conversations about the trail resulted in an intergovernmental agency intended to develop the trail, with the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners signing a letter of support last January 27. The Rockaway Beach Connector is phase 1 of the project.
City Councilor Mary McGinness said, “We have funding now to create a safe place for cross-country to run [as] part of a whole connecting trail, which will eventually go from Tillamook to Banks, and ours will be the first part completed.”
One important consideration: the money for this project is is not coming from the city, but from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), as part of a pathways grant.
“It will have a huge positive economic impact for our businesses,” said Mayor Charles McNeilly. He underscored how having a safe, ADA-accessible walking and cycling path from Washington Street to Neah-Kah-Nie High School stands to bring foot traffic safely into the Rockaway downtown.
Councilor Kristine Hayes explained some of the background, as well as mentioning a few concerns about how we need to move forward. “For me, I see us doing this along 101 for Rockaway, but I worry about Mohler and some of the hidden areas that I grew up in.” While Mohler is outside the scope of the Rockaway portion of the project, it’s a valid concern for other communities here to ensure that they are equally well treated by the agency charged with completing the trail.
Hayes also expressed concerns about the materials, ensuring that we keep in mind protecting wetlands from stormwater runoff and its interaction with trail surface materials. Bowles noted the importance of studying the environmental impact of materials and drainage as it concerns flooding. His take was that ODOT is central to this, adding that “the design process is looking at a permeable surface that is also ADA-compliant.”
The interdepartmental nature of the project spreads the workload, but also requires a centralized project-management approach, which is why Destination Management has been tasked with this portion. Some of the organizations involved include the Oregon Department Of Forestry, the Grand Ronde Reservation, the Oregon Departments of State Parks as well as Fish and Wildlife, and ODOT as well. Councilor McGinniss commented: “We’re only responsible from city limits to city limits; they can see how our tiny slice fits into the whole project.”
Discussion at the February City Council meeting focused on whether or not to have Destination Management do the design; Mayor McNeilly summed it up:“All we’re doing right now is deciding in City Council: do we want to work with Jon-Paul in the way that all of us want it guided?”
The mayor stressed that at present, all future progress will be driven by community outreach. “We don’t have the answers, we hope to see you at these meetings.” He ended by noting that there is still plenty of time and opportunity for citizens to make our concerns and wishes known.
The meeting concluded with the passing of resolution 23-980, which approved the contract with Destination Management Advisors, with the observation that Rockaway citizens still have opportunity to make their wishes, concerns, and considerations known.
Because the right-of-way follows the rails, which are in use by the Oregon Coast Scenic Rail Road, some citizens have expressed concern about safety, especially for children and pets using the Salmonberry Trail in the presence of our wonderful, historic steam engines and other excursions. Now is the time to start making notes and present your concerns and wishes at upcoming City Council meetings.
In conclusion, the region-wide project has been long in coming and offers a positive change for many parts of the community. We have the opportunity to make sure it’s something that will benefit all Rockaway Beach businesses, citizens, and visitors for decades to come.
