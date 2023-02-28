One significant topic at the February City Council meeting was the plan to bring the long-awaited Salmonberry Trail Project to fruition. The first half-hour or more of the meeting was devoted to Jon-Paul Bowles of Destination Management Advisors, who gave a presentation about the involvement of his firm, Destination Management Advisors, with the Salmonberry Trail project.

As background, a segment of the Port of Tillamook Bay railroad was washed out by a 2007 storm. From 2012 to 2018, conversations about the trail resulted in an intergovernmental agency intended to develop the trail, with the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners signing a letter of support last January 27. The Rockaway Beach Connector is phase 1 of the project.

