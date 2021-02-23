Dale bought me a wonderful ‘Chicken Teriyaki Bowl’ dinner at Tropics Island Grill for our 45th anniversary on Valentines Day. It was so yummy; I ate the whole meal! (But I probably could have gotten three meals out if it.) We had planned on celebrating on Maui, but this was perfect under the circumstances of the pandemic. Dale enjoyed a ‘Fire in the Hole Burger' at the RB Little Store, LLC. He thoroughly enjoyed his burger too.
Speaking of the Tropical Island Grill, if you are hankering for Hawaiian cuisine, they are open Tuesday through Saturday from 12-8pm. You can order online, their menu is at tropicsislandgrill.com; then call ahead at 503 812 4466 to place your order. They are located at 100 S 1 Avenue in Rockaway Beach. You will love their food! (Or order at their location!)
The “Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends" is a free weekly walking program for all ages. Rhonda Mulholland leads this group. This week, February 24th, they are walking the Miller Street three-mile walk. Saturday they will be walking the Kilchis Point Reserve on February 27th. Then on March 3rd their adventure will be at Camp Magruder. If you are interested, call Rhonda at 503 332 5861 or email her at Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com for all the details.
Linda Wicker is putting feelers out to see how many folks that have home gardens are interested in making extra money selling their flowers, vegetables and products every weekend this summer. You can email xecho2000@yahoo.com for more information. This will be a Farmers Market and sounds like a wonderful community event each weekend. When I was styling hair in Portland for 40 years, my clients kept me fed with their homegrown veggies. Boy, there is nothing like homegrown.
We are getting crazy staying in the house all the time, so we are now going on drives and checking out the scenery and beautiful yards. We were thrilled to see a lot of daffodils in bloom. That means spring isn't far behind. Hopefully there can be a more normal Easter and the Easter Bunnies can make their appearances. I can't wait.
“A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
