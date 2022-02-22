If you are getting crazy staying in the house all the time, take a few minutes, go for a drive or a walk, check out the scenery and beautiful daffodils in bloom. Better yet, walk down to the beach and take a deep breath. It feels good. This year Easter falls on April 17th. Think springtime and Easter hats. You can also think ‘Sugar’s birthday!’ Yup, that’s right. My birthday falls on Easter this year. That hasn’t happened since I was 12 years old. It’s the second time in my life!
Oh wow! Three friends of Dale and mine each received plaques for being ‘lifetime members’ of the Rockaway Beach Volunteer Fire Department. After 20 years you are considered lifetime members. My friends names are Pat Olson, Barry Mammano and Tom Martine. Shawn Vincent received a plaque for being the Assistant Chief. This event was hosted by Friend’s Camp. Boy, these fellows have put in a whole lot of volunteer hours. The good they have done for our community can only be imagined. Thank you to all of you. Our community is so much better because of you.
I want to wish a very happy birthday to Fred Nutter. It popped up on my calendar that you have a birthday this month.
The Lions are at it again. They are always doing good for our community and beyond! The “Build-It” With A Lion is back! This is for anyone over the age of four! You can pick up your children’s kits at the Lions Club the night before the event ( 5-7pm) and get your Zoom Link then. Your kids will need their own hammer, safety glasses and parental supervision. The event happens on February 26th at 10am, which is a Saturday. The kits, whatever they are, are donated by the Warrenton Home Depot and the Rockaway Beach Knight Lions.
I am so happy that the International Police Museum is back in our Rockaway Beach community. The museum is exactly where it should be. The IPM reopened in the Washed Ashore Craft Mall on February 1st. They will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10am-6pm. Their new address is located inside the Washed Ashore Craft Mall at 320 US-101 in Rockaway Beach. Be sure to stop by and wish them well!
Well, be sure to watch the beaches for floats and other goodies that float in on the Japanese currents. It is truly a thrill when you pick up your first glass float and this is the time of year I found mine.
Warehouse 10 should be opening pretty soon. HINT HINT… March 19th and 20th! They have Rustic Coastal and Modern Farmhouse decor. Keep your eyes and ears open folks. It is a fun shop to check out. They are at 19485 Hwy 101 S.
The Rockaway Beach Fire and Rescue relies on women and men willing to serve in our community. If this sounds like something you might be interested in, stop by the city hall. They will get your information to the fire department.
For those of you needing little things done around your house, instead of hiring someone in the valley, be sure to check around our community for someone to help. We really need to support the local community. And for you able bodied folks, offer to help your older neighbors by mowing their lawns or washing windows. A little kindness goes a long way.
“Great things never cane from comfort zones.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
