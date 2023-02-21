Rockaway Beach lost an active and beloved member of our community last week: Cindy Kay Gregory passed on February 16, surrounded by her family. Her impact on the city and on so many of us who live here was always positive and always significant, whether we knew her for a short time or a long one.
Although we had connected on social media, I first met Cindy in person in May 2022, in connection with a column I was writing about the loss of another Rockaway Beach regular, Jeff Hunter. Cindy, longtime friend of the couple, arranged a meeting with Nancy Roberts, Jeff’s widow.
In that meeting, Cindy said, “People maintained a relationship with Jeff because it was a friendship.” She could easily have been speaking about herself. Later in the same meeting, Cindy said, “When there’s pain or need, this town comes together.”
This was never more true than during Cindy’s last few weeks here, when she moved into hospice care in her home. Her sons Lucas and Colin came to be with her, as did her sisters. Others from town were regular visitors, including Mayor McNeilly, who of course had worked closely with Cindy during the Listening Sessions prior to last year’s election.
Becki Duckworth signed up for regular caregiving, as Cindy’s condition worsened. She spent her days in a hospital bed, her calico cat Cinnamon and her goldendoodle Sky always at her side. The bed was in her living room, where the Christmas tree remained to bring light to a darkened world.
My wife, a native of South Carolina, followed the long-standing Southern tradition of bringing food when someone in the neighborhood took ill. We brought the Gregory household pots of soup, double-chocolate-chip cookies, and more. The crew at the Rockaway Roastery decided that if Cindy couldn’t come to the Roastery for music, they’d bring the music to her. Julian Sakata, who had been rehearsing Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven,” found himself overwhelmed with emotion. (Cindy had held her victory party after the election at the Roastery, and the poignancy of the connection was too much—for all of us.)
A few months after the interview with Nancy, I attended one of the early meetings of the Rockaway Renaissance Artists, the group that Cindy founded. While art and the Renaissance are obviously connected, Cindy explained the reason for the name:
“I chose this name because we’re all coming out of the Dark Ages into making art again.” Cindy then shared her background as the parent of a special-needs child. When she lost that child the previous year, she returned to art as a form of comfort and self-expression.
Former Mayor Sue Wilson attended several of these meetings, expressing her own desire for art shows, offering City Hall as a venue. “We want to create a sense of Rockaway Beach as an artistic destination as well as the familiar beach getaway everyone knows,” said Mayor Wilson.
As the election grew nearer, Cindy took an active role in organizing Listening Sessions, modeled after community events in Wheeler. Explicitly not “a forum on candidates’ stands,” Cindy stressed that the listening sessions were a way for citizens to say what mattered to them: “One of our observations is that people feel that they are not heard, or that their input isn’t heard or just doesn’t matter.”
Cindy was elected last November, but was unable to serve even a day of her term due to the return of her cancer. Yet many of the issues that matter to Rockaway citizens — especially transparency around budget and planning issues, and clear communication from City Hall to us, their constituents — are already in place, thanks to her work on our behalf.
We miss her now and will continue to feel the absence of her creativity, generosity, and openness, whether for the flowers at the Caboose, her creation of the Rockaway Renaissance Artists, or her vision for a transparent and responsive city government she shared during her campaign for City Council.
May her memory bring us peace, and stir us to action.
