Rockaway Beach lost an active and beloved member of our community last week: Cindy Kay Gregory passed on February 16, surrounded by her family. Her impact on the city and on so many of us who live here was always positive and always significant, whether we knew her for a short time or a long one.

Although we had connected on social media, I first met Cindy in person in May 2022, in connection with a column I was writing about the loss of another Rockaway Beach regular, Jeff Hunter. Cindy,  longtime friend of the couple, arranged a meeting with Nancy Roberts, Jeff’s widow.

