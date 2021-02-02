As of January 27th, 2012, I began writing Rockaway Beach's Fencepost column! So, I am kinda celebrating a birthday! This year has been the toughest, because there are few things going on in our community.
So, folks, if you have news you want to share such as birthdays, anniversaries, new puppies, etc., text me, message me or call me and leave a message. I would LOVE to cover your news. I want to continue writing with your news!
This is crazy! It is already February. Dale and I are missing our trek to Maui this year. We do have open- ended airline tickets to use at a future date, and hope that will be sooner, not later. Meanwhile, I am cranking out Hawaiian medleys on Pandora, which is a free app, and playing my favorite Hawaiian music on my ukulele!
Speaking of ukuleles, today is World Ukulele Day! (02-02-21) So be sure to play your ukulele today! If you don't play the ukulele, play some uke songs on the radio. “Ukulele takes you to a whole different world.”
I feel like I always forgetting birthdays. So, before I forget, a very happy birthday to Teresa Cole, George Belnap, Jenna Cordi, Michele Gray, Jessie Crater, John Buckley, Rhonda Mulholland and J.D. Hunter! And to all I missed, have a very Happy Birthday to you too!
Dale and I have our favorite places to eat in Tillamook County. We try a lot of places out, but sometimes are not impressed, so I simply don't mention that business. We all have different taste buds, so I would never say anything bad about anyone, because we simply may not like the style of food they serve. We have only had really bad service at two restaurants in Rockaway, but perhaps they were just having bad days. We do have a favorite Chinese Food restaurant in Tillamook. It is the Chinese Garden Restaurant at 1145 Main St. Not only is their food wonderful, the folks that work there are so nice. We have only gotten ‘to go' food lately, and still, we were not disappointed at all. It was perfect. I love to share my favorites with you to help them out through this pandemic. So, if you want to try them out, don't hesitate to do that. You won't be disappointed.
Don't forget to ‘ Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends’ this week. February 3rd they will be walking the Lake Lytle Route. On February 10 they will be hiking Rockaway Hill. For more info, contact Rhonda at Rhonda.Mulholland@gmail.com, RoHondaTrains@gmail.com or RMulholland@tillamookymca.org. This is a free program for seniors over 65 years with Medicare and a supplement. Call 1 866 206 4799 and ask about the Otago program.
Warehouse 10 has a Spring 2021 opening event Saturday, February 6th at 10am. It is titled, “An Affair to Remember" and I am planning to go. I love their store! If you haven't shopped there, it is a real treat. And I know they will have some awesome new treasures!
“Because if everyone played the ukulele, this world would be a much happier place.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.