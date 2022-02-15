I want to give you a heads up on a couple of upcoming events. First, the “Get Fit with Rhonda and Friends” is restarting on Wednesday, February 23rd at 12pm. I will update you as I get the information.
The second event is the Solve Beach Cleanup. It looks like it is on March 26, 2022. I will keep updating you as I get more information on this event too. I am working on it.
The Hope Chest in Rockaway Beach is an all-volunteer group and all the proceeds are given back to charities in Tillamook County. This is my choice of places to donate my nicer items. Think spring cleaning! They are also in need of volunteers. Call Terry Walhood at 503 355 0782 if you are interested!
I have a little information about the Lions. They have been giving to communities since 1917. Their members help with local projects as well as an extensive international program. If you see a Lion, have a chat with her/him and find out what our club does for our community. “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
Happy birthday to Teresa Cole, George Belnap, Michele Gray, Sharon Fultz, Jenna Cordi, Jessie Carter, John Buckley, Rhonda Mulholland and my Netarts cousin, Ann Linn. And a very Happy Birthday to those I missed.
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach is still having their weekly jams! Join us at the Rockaway Beach City Hall every Tuesday at 1pm. (Vaccinations are required.)
Hey, have you ever attended one of our city council meetings? Dale and I used to attend regularly, but nowadays with Covid and being on the road, we never get a chance to attend. If you have Spectrum TV you can watch the meetings on Channel 4 or, just google ‘Jane Scott Video Productions’ on your computer and you can quickly catch up on what is going on at these meetings. The mayor and members of the city council work really hard to do what’s best for our town.
“During this season of love focus on loving more than just those closest to you.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
