Dale just finished installing ‘Lifeproof' vinyl flooring, from Home Depot, throughout our entire house. Oh my gosh, it is beautiful. We removed all the old oak molding and now have stunning white molding throughout the entire house. We feel like we have a new house now. I haven't gotten to help much, my hip is still healing, but I do what I can. Now he is tackling the staircase. Doing everything ourselves, we take it a ‘step' at a time. (Pun intended!) I am lucky I married a man that can do anything. It is always hard work for both of us, but doing things ourselves help us to appreciate things that much more.
Well, Covid has taken away a dear friend. I met Denise when she was 16 and I was 21. I styled her hair for close to 40 years, until I quit working, but we remained friends. She contracted Covid a few days before Christmas. She quickly got worse and ended up in the hospital. Things got worse and worse and about a week ago she lost her battle with this ugly beast. Please pray for her two sons.
A week later I have found out my cousin Ed is now in the hospital with Covid. Please pray for him so that the doctors can treat him with all the right medicines. He is a deacon in the Catholic Church and is really a special guy.
Dale and I met the principal, Heidi, by NKN High School a few days ago. What a nice gal. Totally different than my ‘Sister Superior ‘ at St. Mary's Academy, when I went to high school. Although, back then I was scared of anyone in the front office. The few times I got into trouble, was truly memorable. I probably should stop right there…
Another reminder about our City Council Meetings. Years ago Dale and I attended these meetings regularly, but being retired now it seems we are never around for them, or throughout the pandemic, well, I don't think I want to go. So, Charter Spectrum has the meetings on Channel 4, which isn't always convenient, but if you Google ‘Jane Scott Video Productions' on your computer or phone, you will be up to date on the goings on in our town. The mayor and members if the city council work really hard to do what's best for our town.
“The color of springtime is flowers; the color of winter is in our imagination.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
