February’s City Council meeting continued the move towards transparency that was so much in demand at last year’s Listening Sessions. Of particular note was a comment from Luke Shepard, City Manager, midway through the meeting:

“We are approaching budget season and are scheduling meetings for the year. At the budget meetings, we’ll present more information on budget law.” Luke said he will be present to explain the mechanics of budget law. Those of you who want to know how the City spends money, be sure to show up for these. I’ll post the date and time several weeks in advance.

