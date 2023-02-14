February’s City Council meeting continued the move towards transparency that was so much in demand at last year’s Listening Sessions. Of particular note was a comment from Luke Shepard, City Manager, midway through the meeting:
“We are approaching budget season and are scheduling meetings for the year. At the budget meetings, we’ll present more information on budget law.” Luke said he will be present to explain the mechanics of budget law. Those of you who want to know how the City spends money, be sure to show up for these. I’ll post the date and time several weeks in advance.
At these meetings, financial statements will be distributed in packets instead of being exclusively on line. The statements cover monthly and year-to-date revenue. “Revenue is coming in higher than expected,” said Luke. “We are on track to stay within our budget this year.” Luke added that the City is exploring the hiring of a budget manager, “which would have a big impact on Rockaway now.”
A future project mentioned in this meeting will help not only with transparency, but also with simplifying the the way citizens give direction to city government. This project will define a process for giving feedback about the Transient Room Tax (TRT) funds. Luke pointed out that this will give citizens input, as well as information, about questions such as “What projects are going to be funded this year?” Again, if you want to have a say on how the City spends money, this will be significant.
Mayor McNeilly expanded on the project, and mentioned several upcoming community workshops to “put you all to work and tell us how you want us to spend the TRT money. This is about city government going out to you, and you giving us input on how you want us to govern the city. And it’s free.” Watch for more details.
New business included three resolutions, which passed unanimously.
23-980 outlined a contract with Destination Management Advisors, who are consulting on the Salmonberry Trail project. This marks exciting progress on a long-time project, which I’ll discuss in more detail in a future column.
23-981 approved a contingency transfer for fiscal year 2022-23, consisting of $25,000 to fund work for repairs to the Cedar Grove boardwalk damaged in the December storm. We have insurance from when the trail was first put in; this bill simply moves funds from the roads and street contingency funds so that we could make the repairs to the boardwalk. Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of February.
23-982 concerned refurbishment of the South First Street railroad crossing, which gives access to the Wayside. According to this resolution, the City will pay the material costs of refurbishment, while the Oregon Coast Scenic Rail Road will cover the cost of labor and project management.
Councilor Penny Cheek said, “The resolution we have just approved has been long needed. It’s a blessing that we’re finally going to get that railroad crossing fixed so that you can now walk across it without fearing for your life.”
Again, sad news: Cindy Kay Gregory’s health continues to deteriorate, and the search is underway to fill her spot on City Council. Mayor McNeilly invited residents to apply, saying, “Be the fresh new voice for community engagement that Cindy Kay would have been.” The City of Rockaway Beach is currently accepting applications for her vacant position on the City Council. Applications will be accepted through 11:30 AM on March 1, 2023. Potential applicants are advised to check the City’s website for updated application material and instructions.
Also, there will be a Listening Session at the Rockaway Beach Library, 120 N. Coral Street, on Saturday, February 25 at 11 AM. This session with Don Allgeier, the new Library Director for Tillamook County. The goal is to share our ideas and vision for the future of the library system in Tillamook County.
