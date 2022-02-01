National Ukulele Day 2022 is February 2! On this day, players from all over the world will be sharing their gentle strums with anyone that wants to listen. This little instrument is so easy to play. Knowing only a few chords will put you well on your way to playing thousands of fun songs. Both kids and adults are crazy about playing ukuleles! Speaking of ukuleles, the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach is meeting each Tuesday afternoon from 1-3pm at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. (Vaccination is required.) We have a lot of fun and you’d be surprised how many songs we play. If you just want to come and listen, or bring another instrument, you are welcome too!
The ‘Thursday Afternoon Tea’ at Simply Charming is Thursday, February 3rd at 5pm, which is just a couple of days away. The featured teas are from North Fork 53, and the tea is incredible. Simply Charming is at 130 S. Hwy 101 right here in Rockaway Beach. Best of all, all are welcome! Join us. And you will get to meet Penny Cole, which is really a treat.
I haven’t mentioned this for a while, but my brother, Mike Hoyt, is still bravely battling pancreatic cancer. His numbers are not great right now, but they are slightly improving with the new treatment they have begun recently. Almost ten years ago he was given his diagnosis, with less than six weeks to live, but he found the right doctor that was willing to fight this battle with him. Between your prayers and his gifted doctor, he is still with us and enjoying his life and family.
If you are interested in donating to the pancreatic cancer folks, I can tell you how. Google: #1 ‘PurpleStride Portland, Oregon 2022’. #2 Follow the page down to where it says ‘Leaderboard’. Type in Michael Hoyt. #3 click on “Fight for Mike” or click on ‘Donate Now.’ And there you are! It’s easy! If you click on ‘Fight for Mike’ you will see Mike’s picture and story. Can I tell you again, Mike is a superhero! I am so proud of him. And the Pan Can network can use all of our support.
I like to mention this every year and hopefully it will save a little life or two. The next 4-6 weeks is mating season for coyotes. You know what that means. In case you don’t, please don’t leave your doggies or kitties out alone. Especially with the dogs, the coyote will playfully coax your pup to chase him, thinking it’s a game, but in reality, somewhere in the distance the pack will be waiting for your dog. The outcome is usually tragic, if you catch my drift.. Coyote breeding typically peaks in mid March. The gestation period is 58-60 days. The male coyotes are more aggressive at this time of year. Well, your critters are always at risk, but the risk greatly increases at this time of year. You have been warned my friends.
The Lions Club Blood Drive is a few weeks away. It is Wednesday, February 16th from 12-5pm at the clubhouse at 286 S. Anchor. To schedule an appointment, call 1 800 RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit www.redcrossblood.org; Sponsor Code RockawayCommunity.
The Rockaway Beach Fire and Rescue recently hosted an event. The first was a traffic incident management class thanks to OSP and ODOT. The other class was a class 2 EMT training thanks to TBCC. Best of all, there were over 30 volunteers from Rockaway, Garibaldi and Bay City in the classes. While I am on the subject, have you ever thought of volunteering for our fire department? If you have the desire, contact Fire Chief Todd Hesse at thesse@corb.us or stop by the fire department. Another option is to call the City Hesse and you will be connected to the fire department. Dale and I recently met Mr.
Hesse and wow, what a nice guy. And both women and men, please consider volunteering.
And lastly, we ran into Barbara Trout and Elaine Cummings working in the Rockaway Beach Community Garden last week. The plots are all taken right now, but it is a great time to get on their waiting list in case someone drops out! To do that, contact Terry Walhood (503 250 0411) and she will get your name on the list. And thanks Elaine and Barbara; the beets are really good!
“To love and be loved is like feeling the sun from both sides.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
