The children’s faces are all aglow,
Families’ get together, their hearts are full.
Christmastime brings out the good in all,
And decorated trees, in the windows stand tall.
Don’t forget why we celebrate Christmas each year,
It’s the season to hold our loved ones near.
This day is about the birth of a child,
Yes, this is the day the whole world smiled.
I wish you a blessed and wonderful day,
We thank the baby that lies in the hay.
Merry Christmas to all!
Dale and I attended the “It’s a Wonderful Life” performance at the NCRD Performing Arts Center last weekend. Oh my, we laughed and cried. The actors were really great. Our friend, Scott Fisher, played George Bailey and he really was George Bailey. Keep your eyes and ears open for their next play. I recommend this community theater group highly.
Dale and I also went to Gladstone, Oregon and attended the 18th Annual ‘Follow The Star.’ This living nativity is at the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Cason Road in Gladstone. There are over 200 actors and staff that do this performance. It is such an awesome reminder of what Christmas is about.
A dear friend, Ken Frampton passed away last week. He and his wife, Shirley, are now together in heaven. They are truly missed. Rest in peace my friends.
The Repair Cafe at the Bay City Arts Center is on the third Thursday of the month. So, that’s tomorrow! At this event you can spend an evening of community skill sharing. In this time of throwing everything away, it is nice to hear folks wanting to simply fix them and reuse them as we did years ago. I have no idea why we began buying new and throwing everything away. Stop by 5680 A Street, Bay City from 6-8 p.m. If you live further north, the White Clover Grange has the same event on the fourth Tuesday of each month. If you have questions, call 503-683-1549.
I know, I know. I keep repeating myself, but the Lions Club still needs donations for their Christmas Baskets for the needy program. They would absolutely love donations, food or toys to fill those baskets to the brim for folks in our community. The Lions Club is located at S. Anchor Street.
The Rockaway Beach Library still has their Holiday Table. Stop by, check it out and perhaps find a gift for yourself or a friend. Bring your children with you too. They can find really nice gifts for a family member for a donation. Plus, you are helping out the library.
Have you seen how beautiful our town is now? There are dazzling Christmas lights and wonderful decorations everywhere now! The joy of the Christmas season is alive and well at Rockaway Beach!
“May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.