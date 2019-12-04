Happy birthday Dale! My husband’s birthday was on December 2nd. I noticed a few other folks with birthdays this month too. Happy birthday to Debra Grace, Catherine Imbrie, Anne Savage, Mike Konruff, Don Best, Russell Zaugg, Louise Haley, Sarah Johnson and Matt Martin. You share your birthday month with Jesus. Now, that is special.
Santa will be visiting our community on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Barry Mammano Fire Hall at 270 S. Anchor, right behind our city hall. This awesome event is from 6:30-8 p.m. Boys and girls of all ages will enjoy a visit with Santa, refreshments, cookies and best of all, a fire truck ride. Bring your camera for a perfect photo opportunity with the jolly old elf. This is a free event presented by our all-volunteer fire department!
Join the Salty Strings Ukulele Group each Wednesday at the City Hall from 6-7:30 p.m. Right now, we are practicing for several gigs. It is Christmas music time!
The Mookulele Group is meeting Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Manzanita Library. Their jam begins at 1 p.m., but if you need beginner lessons, please come early. Both the Salty Strings and Mookulele groups have loaner ukuleles, so you have no excuse not to join us!
Don’t forget about the Holiday Gift Table at our RB library. It is really awesome. What a great way to find hostess gifts and gifts for family and friends. Bring your children by; it is a great way to teach them the joys of giving. The price is by donation. And while visiting, if you have a mystery fiction or children’s books, bring them by, you can help the library with their upcoming fundraiser.
Every Tuesday at 3 p.m., the Rockaway Beach Library has story time for your kids. It includes fun stories and silly songs with ‘Mathew.’ See, aren’t they totally awesome!
Charlie Brown’s Children’s Christmas Celebration is almost here. On Saturday, Dec.14, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Simply Charming is having a day of festivities! You and your family will enjoy door prizes, caroling, a kids market and more. There will be free gifts to the first 100 children, 10 and under. There will also be a general store for kids where they can purchase Christmas gifts (prices from 10 cents to $1.00). All the money from these sales will be donated to a local kids charity. And if you would like to help out, donations are always welcome. This event is at 344 Hwy 101 in Rockaway Beach. Simply Charming is at the Little White Church Antiques. Mark this date on your calendar. I will tell you more next week.
The Rockaway Beach Lions Club is still looking for donations of toys and food for the Lions Christmas Gift Baskets. If you would like to donate, food and gifts can be brought to the Lions Club or you can send donations to the Lions at PO Box 611 Rockaway Beach, Oregon 97136.
“Life is better at Christmas time.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.