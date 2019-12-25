Mele Kalikimaka a Hauoli Makahiki Hou! (Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!)
Christmas Day. Can you believe it? Do you remember the magic of Christmas when you were young? It wasn’t so much about gifts, as we didn’t get many. But the few were got were so special. Grandpa and Grandma Hoyt, from Omaha, Nebraska, always made sure a box arrived on Christmas eve or Christmas day, and the Hoyt grandkids (us), felt ever so special with what they sent us. We didn’t know them well, but the few times we met them, well, they had formed a really special bond with us. Our stockings were always filled to the brim with fruit, nuts and swirly candy. We didn’t get stuff like that throughout the year.
Christmas morning began with mass. We were so excited to get home and open gifts. And when we got home, we took turns opening one gift at a time. We watched each other excitedly, awaiting our turn. Now, with my own family, we still do it that way, though there are a lot more gifts under the tree for our clan.
I hope you have your own traditions each year and that you have the merriest and most blessed Christmas ever. Our daughter, Amber is hosting again this year. She is a great host. We have both sides of the family over, share food and gifts, and then we have a game we play. (After an ukulele performance, of course.) She has a beautiful casserole dish that is filled to the brim with questions about our childhoods and sweet memories. She tapes it so she can add it to her family tree information for the next generation. We laugh; we cry.... Memories differ from kid to kid. It is funny how we remember things differently.
Well, I guess I had bett er begin my column.
I received a call from Anne Savage last week. I hope I get the story right, as I was performing at the Simply Charming event when she called. So, here goes. A gal had finished her Christmas shopping in our town and put it in a tote in the back of her pickup. As she was leaving town, the tote slid out the back of her truck and she didn’t notice. The man behind her did, and immediately pulled over to retrieve it. Well, she had gotten too far ahead, so he couldn’t chase her down. So he took it home and went through the contents to try to identify who she was. They were all her Christmas gifts. He looked and looked until he found a receipt with her name on it. That’s where Facebook helped. She couldn’t believe it, but drove back from Sherwood to Rockaway Beach to get all her presents. When Anne called, she let me talk to her. Oh my gosh. I could see her big smile over the phone. She was elated! Christmas Spirit is alive and well in Rockaway Beach.
The Lions Club in Rockaway Beach have New Years plans! I guess you would call it a Potluck Bingo. The doors open at 5pm, New Years Eve, you enjoy a potluck around 6, then BINGO! This evening will include a special round of flashlight Bingo. How fun!! Bring your flashlight and potluck food and enjoy an evening of merriment with friends.
I received an email from Rockaway Beach’s newest year-round resident. She moved here from Illinois on October 18th! She had originally been from the Zigzag/Mt. Hood/Parkdale area 30 years ago. She is looking for her forever home here, but is staying at the Terimore Motel until the perfect place appears. So, check out her lights on Anchor Street. She has a special Christmas message to share with our community. Welcome to this piece of paradise. You picked a good place to live.
The Tillamook County Library, in Tillamook, is having a Happy New Year 2020 party from 6-9pm on Tuesday, December 31st. This will be fun for the whole family and includes games, music and more! And for myself, I can get home at a decent hour!
“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, and hope for the future.” Merry Christmas friends! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!” See you next year!
