“Tis the Sea-Sun..." Our daughter, Amber came for a socially distanced Thanksgiving visit and she got to enjoy a wonderful Sugar's Instant Pot broccoli soup on Wednesday night and turkey dinner with all the trimmings on Thanksgiving. Amber made a pumpkin apple pie from a 1935 cookbook and it was delicious. It was a little different than our usual Thanksgiving weekend, but we had a great time non-the less. The three of us always have a great time together. And she and I recorded several of our Christmas ukulele songs. Maybe we need to make a CD?
Steve Tackett, Scott Fisher and I had a great time the Friday after Thanksgiving at the Little Crow. Anne Savage asked if we would consider a socially distanced ukulele performance at her sale that day, so we performed from 11am-1pm. What a fun time, and it felt so good to perform again. We weren't able to practice, but everybody thought we sounded great. We even had a few people surprised to see a live performance. They said it sounded so good that they thought we were recorded. Well, I don't know about that, but I wasn't at all disappointed with how we sounded.
Simply Charming has a fun event coming up! You are going to love this. This is perfect! ‘Covid stole Christmas so the Grinch is giving it back!’ On Saturday, December 12th, all the children aged 10 and under are invited to come to Simply Charming to get a Christmas stocking from the Grinch. The fun starts at 11am and will go as long as the supplies last. Simply Charming is located at 130 N. Highway 101. Be sure to bring your kids. This will be a fun event for them. You may even here some ukulele music too!
The next few paragraphs were sent to me and as I read them I decided not to ‘Sugar Coat' it. Mike is a resident in our town. I first met him through Pat Olson, and then later he joined the Salty Strings Ukulele Group. If you ever meet him you will agree that he is a very interesting man. Sit back, relax and enjoy. This is a delightful read!
“Next time you watch A Christmas Story pay attention to the Leg lamp. When the Old Man sets the major award up in the front window and then runs outside to admire it, I walk up behind him to see what he's pointing at. I'm wearing a cap and my dad's 1939 overcoat.
I was home from college for Christmas Break and looking for a job. There was an ad in the Cleveland Plain Dealer looking for movie extras for filming in downtown and I was hired! The extras had no idea what the movie was about or even its name but we guessed it looked like a Christmas movie and knew it was set in 1939.
We were on call 24 hours a day and many extras quit. It was a freezing cold winter and we were mostly needed after midnight when things could be shut down for filming.
One night I watched actor Darren McGavin come running out of the house and pointing at the lamp in the window. They did about 27 takes and the director Bob Clark called me over to be in two of the takes. I saw Mr. McGavin standing around trying to keep warm and went up to say hi. I said "Hi Mr. McGavin. I always liked watching you as Kolchak in the Night Stalker." He shook my hand and said, "Oh, that was a lot of fun." Friendly man.
I was in the big parade scene on Public Square in Cleveland and shopping during the visit to Santa Claus. I also drive a car in several scenes. It was a 1937 Chrysler Royal, unrestored but still running.
No one had any idea this movie would become one of the most loved Christmas movies. It didn't do well in theaters but became a big hit on TV. The house where it was filmed was completely empty during filming but now it's the Christmas Story House Museum and rivals the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as the most visited place in Cleveland.
No residuals for me and I got paid minimum wage, but it was a great experience to be in such a fun Christmas movie!”
Mike Kukral
Wonderful story, isn't it!
The Lions Christmas Baskets folks are still taking donations. If you have toys, food or money you can donate to this worthwhile program, call the Clubhouse at 503 355 2199 and leave a message. It will really be appreciated!
“Who needs Snowflakes when you have Seashells!” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!” (Almost.... Giggle.)
