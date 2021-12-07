Oh my! Were you there? Well, if you didn't go, you really missed an event! The Lighting of the Christmas Tree had hundreds of folks working hard to make the night magical. Well folks, it was pure magic! There was a sing-a-long with the Salty Strings Ukulele Group, and then the train arrived in full splendor. The town was covered in lights, even the caboose, and Christmas cheer was around every corner and in every nook and cranny. Santa waved at all assembled, and there were many, from the full train as it arrived with 200 people ready to enjoy our community. Mr. and Mrs. Claus stepped off the train and had a special chair in our wayside to greet each and every child. There was joy and music in the air and the attendance was over the top. My husband guessed maybe 400 or more. Well, then people shopped until they dropped, us included. Living in a small community makes events like these events something you truly do not want to miss.
As you drive down Hwy 101, you may notice the giant Pronto Pup Reindeer that is spreading Christmas cheer to all that walk or drive down the road. Be sure to drive past 602 Hwy 101 S. The Original Pronto Pup is under new ownership and have the tastiest Pronto Pups ever. They are officially the “Home of the Pronto Pup!”
December birthdays at the most wonderful time of the year. There are lots of birthdays this month so I will get right to it. There are Dale Brosius, Debra Geoff Grace, Catherine Imbrie, Mike Konruff, Don Best, Alice Jeffers, Louise Haley, Coral Vance, Gail Kessinger and Mary Faith Bell. Happy birthday to each and every one of you and a very happy birthday to all that I haven't mentioned. What a blessed month. You share a birthday with the baby Jesus!
Another reminder about the Lions Christmas Baskets. If you have a donation of food or money that you would like to donate, please call the club and leave a message. (They will not be doing gifts this year.) The number is 503 355 2199. Or, contact a Lion. They are helping others all over town!
Be sure to get your kiddies ready for Santa Claus's visit at the Barry Mammano Fire Station. Yes, “Santa Claus is coming to Rockaway Beach!” This is another 'must do' event. It is Saturday, December 11th from 6:30-8pm at 270 S. Anchor. Your children will get to #1 drive by and wave to Santa, #2 drop off letters for Santa, #3 have treats and goodies to share! This is a favorite with the kids and Santa is actually coming all the way from the North Pole.
Don't forget about the Rockaway Beach Library gift table. They have some really cool items and they are all very affordable. Bring your children to the library and they can learn the joy of giving for the cost of a donation. This is truly the best gift you can give a child. Think about it….
Simply Charming presents a “Merry Frosty Christmas" on Saturday, December 18th from 12-3pm. Be sure to join them for this afternoon of festivities. This will be an occasion for the entire family, with Santa arriving at noon with free gifts for the first 100 kids that are 10 years and under. Your children will have the opportunity to shop the Children’s General Store. They will find gifts for their friends and family for 10 cents to $1.oo. (All the proceeds from the General Store will be donated to a local children’s charity.) The family will enjoy complimentary cookies, cocoa and coffee. For your listening pleasure you can listen to the gentle strums of Steve Tackett, Amber Brosius and myself. Just a few folks from the Salty Strings Ukulele Group. See you there friends!
You have until December 14th for your children to get their letters to Santa in. The post box is at the wayside! Include your child's address and phone number too. Santa is very busy right now, but you never know.
This is another event that makes our community really special. It's Christmas in Rockaway Beach!! “LIGHT UP ROCKAWAY BEACH.” Robin McDonald gave me all the info for this event. It is the Annual Business & Residential Christmas Decorating Contest. The contest forms are available at Simply Charming, Troxel's Jewelry or My Essential Collection. You can also find forms on Facebook, in the “Rockaway Beach Community” group. The online form is available in the ‘Files' section. The entry deadline is December 15th 5-8pm. The First Place winners will be announced on December 16th on the Facebook, Rockaway Beach Community page. This event is brought to you by the Rockaway Beach Merchants Association alongside the Rockaway Beach Community Facebook Group.
Our friend, Bob Didier is retiring from Rockaway Beach Resort this week. They had a party for him at the RBR Rec-room on December 2nd. Bob worked at the resort for close to 20 years and everyone loves him! The owners and staff at resort will truly miss him. Congratulations Bob! Now you'll have lots of time to write and play music. Hugs from Dale and I!
“Dear Santa, All I want this Christmas is Blue Water, Soft Sand and a Hot Chai!” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
