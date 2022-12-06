Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Riverbend Players extend what has become a beloved holiday tradition this year, with their fifth annual performance of “It’s A Wonderful Life,” December 9-11, at the North Coast Recreation District in Nehalem.

The Joe Landry adaptation of the classic Frank Capra film is staged as a radio play, which adds the excitement of live sound effects created on stage to the comedy, drama, and pathos of this story. For a small theater group such as the Riverbend Players, the radio-play format also allows them to bring in new talent without the apprehension that many people have around memorizing lines. It’s a great way to help newcomers experience the magic of creating emotions out of thin air.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What's for Christmas Dinner?

You voted: