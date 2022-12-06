The Riverbend Players extend what has become a beloved holiday tradition this year, with their fifth annual performance of “It’s A Wonderful Life,” December 9-11, at the North Coast Recreation District in Nehalem.
The Joe Landry adaptation of the classic Frank Capra film is staged as a radio play, which adds the excitement of live sound effects created on stage to the comedy, drama, and pathos of this story. For a small theater group such as the Riverbend Players, the radio-play format also allows them to bring in new talent without the apprehension that many people have around memorizing lines. It’s a great way to help newcomers experience the magic of creating emotions out of thin air.
This year, Riverbend has added students from Nehalem Elementary School to the cast. Fans of the movie know that the early scenes involve young George Bailey, as well as his schoolmates Mary Hatch and Violet Bick. In the past, these roles have typically been played by the same actors cast in the adult roles, pitching their voices higher to represent the youth of their characters.
Instead, audiences will have the opportunity to meet ten-year-old Oliver Finch Arnold, who plays young George and his brother, Harry Bailey. Oliver will be joined by Chloe Ward, who has previous stage experience with the Missoula Children’s Theater. Chloe plays young Mary Hatch and Tommy. A third elementary student, Annabelle Davis, joins the cast in the roles of Pete, Ruth Bailey, and young Harry. (You might have seen Annabelle at Kelly’s Marina, as her parents are the new owners.)
This highlights another way that the radio-play format offers opportunities to performers: each actor can take on multiple roles, which encourages them to explore the differences in character, motivation, and emotional content of the parts they play. (It’s also tremendous fun to play more than one character on stage in the same performance.)
Other performers include several newcomers to The Riverbend Players, as well as a few veterans. Tom Mattia, after taking theater courses at the University of Texas before a busy career, takes on five roles including Mr. Martini and Ernie the cab driver. (Fun fact: the roles of Bert the cop and Ernie the cab driver from the 1946 film inspired the Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie.) He is joined by Bonnie Rames, who after three decades in the travel and tourism industry has returned to the stage, drawing on high-school theater experience. One of her roles is Mrs. Hatch, the mother of Mary Hatch who becomes Mary Bailey during the course of the play.
The key roles of George and Mary are played by actors familiar to audiences: Bryan Church and Julee Ward. Bryan made his Riverbend debut as Mortimer Brewster in last spring’s production of “Arsenic and Old Lace,” where he captured the manic hilarity of the character brought to life by Cary Grant in the film. Bryan also ran the sound booth for last October’s “Dracula!”
Julee entranced audiences in her Riverbend debut as Anelle in “Steel Magnolias,” and more recently as Elaine Harper in “Arsenic and Old Lace.” One nice touch to her role here as Mary Bailey: her daughter Chloe is playing the young Mary. Julee also has the pleasure of playing her own rival for the affections of George: Violet Bick, played so memorably by Gloria Grahame in the film.
Following up on the success of “Arsenic,” Frank Squillo (familiar to fans of Wanda’s Cafe in Nehalem) returns both as director and as a performer. Frank brings his talent to the roles of Mr. Gower, the druggist, and Mr. Potter, the Scrooge-like villain of the piece. He is joined by his husband, Patrick Conner, who takes on multiple roles including Uncle Billy, who sets off the financial crisis around which the play’s climax revolves. And I can take a moment here to correct an omission in my review of “Arsenic,” and note that Patrick was the set designer for the Brewster residence in that play.
“It’s A Wonderful Life” runs for three performances: Friday and Saturday, December 9 and 10, at 7 PM and a Sunday matinee at 2 PM. All performances will be at the NCRD Performing Arts Center, 36155 9th St, Nehalem, OR.
