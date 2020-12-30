This is my last column of 2020. I sure hope 2021 improves vastly! Christmas has been lots of fun here at the beach with Amber. Koa, our Golden Retriever got the most gifts and if I eat any more sweets…
We spent Christmas Eve driving down to Newport and just taking in the sites. Amber and I did an impromptu ukulele performance at the Spouting Horn in Depoe Bay, split a seafood burrito from the Newport Café and had our traditional Chinese food dinner from Chinese Garden in Tillamook. We attended Christmas Mass online from my childhood church, St. John the Baptist in Milwaukie, and zoomed with the family on Christmas Day for at least three hours. For being an unusual Christmas, we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and being together. We are thanking God for our good health.
For all of you that are wondering… My brother's cancer numbers have doubled in three weeks time. They have been testing him inside out, up and down. The results were that cancer us now on his sigmoid colon. He is now waiting for a genetic analysis to find out what the best treatment will be. He remains positive and sees the glass as half full. Myself, I am having great difficulty with this news. Please continue with your good thoughts and prayers. He is an amazing man with great faith and strength. The family will greatly appreciate it.
This is bittersweet news. Sadly, the International Police Museum has had to relocate because of the sale of the building where they are located. But, and I love this, they will be located just up the road in Wheeler! Wheeler Treasures has welcomed the museum and they will be open sometime in January of 2021. This is a huge loss for Rockaway Beach, but hey, the museum will continue here on the Oregon Coast. I hope to update you in future columns. See you soon Chief Ed!
Well folks, have a blessed and Happy New Year and I will see you all next week!
“We will open the book. It’s pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called OPPORTUNITY and it's first chapter is New Year's Day.” Cheers to our New Year. Let's find joy around every corner! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
