This is my last column of 2021! The next one I write, it will be 2022. That is crazy! It seems like I just started on 2021. The years sure fly by faster since I am older…
The Simply Charming Merry Frosty Christmas event on Saturday looked like a huge success to me, in spite of the frightful weather! Both kids and dogs were able to visit with Santa and people enjoyed all the merriment that welcomed everybody that walked through the door. Simply Charming thanks all, family, friends and the coast guard for all their help. It was such a great time!
The Christmas Decorating Contest has a few winners, and boy, are they winners! The Business First Place goes to Grumpy’s Café at 202 N. Hwy 101 and the Residential First Place goes to Party Balius at 1082 S. Front St. (Honorable mention goes to the Olsen’s at 621 Nehalem St.) Congrats to all. Don’t you just love the cheerful festive Christmas lights on these dreary dark nights?
My sister, Cookie, wanted me to share this. The Oregon State Parks Annual day-use parking permit sale ends at midnight, December 31st. It is $25 for 12 months of parking at the 26 Oregon parks that require paid parking. They pay for themselves in just five visits! (Parking is $5 a day otherwise.) You can buy them online at store.oregonparks.org. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle. Parking is free at hundreds of other state parks.
With the New Year quickly approaching, I have a thought. How about meeting new people and making new friends? Join the Meals for Seniors for lunch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for a healthy lunch. The St. Mary’s by the Sea Hall is open on these days at 10:30. Lunch is served at 11:45. St. Mary’s is located at 275 S. Pacific St. The Meals program asks for a $4 donation, but nobody is ever turned away. Meanwhile, their drivers are delivering to seniors who are unable to leave their homes. This is a great program and fun resolution for you.
Once again, a reminder for you. Robin Swain and friends are putting together a volunteer roster that can be used by our little town for community events and projects. Just email rockawayvolunteers1@gmail.com if you would like to be on this volunteer list. And, for any community organization that may be in need of volunteers, please send a request to this same email.
The Pronto Pup has winter hours! They are open on Friday and Saturday from 10am-7pm and Sunday from 11am-4pm.The Pronto Pup is under new ownership, so stop by support and enjoy a delicious treat!
Join Kim and Penny at Simply Charming for Thursday Afternoon Tea! The featured tea is from North Fork 53 and I can attest to how good it is. Penny Cole is the bestest with her 100% natural tea and her delightful company. A bonus is meeting up with others in the community for an evening of refreshments and relaxation. In January this event is on Thursday, the 6th, from 5-7pm. Simply Charming’s is located at 139 S. Hwy 101 in Rockaway Beach.
I just got a last minute phone call and I have some sad news for our community. We lost resident, Donna Brown to cancer. Such a terrible time of year to lose one of our own. Donna Brown, 80 years of age, had worked at the restaurant: Roans, the Methodist Camp (kitchen, maintenance), Friends Camp (kitchen) and just retired from the Twin Rocks Hotel. God bless her family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss.
“This is the beginning of anything you want.” Stay strong, stay positive! Happy New Years to each and every one of you! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.