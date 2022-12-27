The biggest secret on the Oregon Coast is a lovely Little Catholic Church at 275 S Pacific, Rockaway Beach. If you have never dropped by and enjoyed it’s serene beauty, you really need to. It is simply wonderful. From within the church you can even gaze at the ocean and smell the misty breeze.
St. Mary’s by the Sea in Rockaway Beach is doing God’s work. They are helping support two wonderful worthwhile projects on the other side of the ocean, the St. Aloysius Girls Group and the Haiti Woman’s Project. Let me tell you a bit about both!
First, St. Aloysius Girls School in Uganda. The proceeds will help pay for the tuition for the girls and St. Mary’s help makes a tremendous difference. This endeavor began in 2016 when St. Mary’s found out this school of 350 students was in need of help. They began fundraising not just for scholarships, but also to help the school with safety and health issues. At that time St. Mary’s helped the school build a security wall around their school and offer 10 full scholarships and 25 partial. Since then, through the help of St. Mary’s and generous donors, the school has been helped in numerous ways. I don’t want to bore you with all the details, but know that this is a huge lift for St. Aloysius. I was surprised to find out this year a water purification system was installed in spring of 2022. The cost was $4900 for two stations and now the children fill their water bottles on campus with clean safe water. As of July 19th St. Mary’s has sent $52,500 this school year, which began January 1st. This amount funds 161 scholarships, 124 partial scholarships and 37 full scholarships. This is 40% of all enrolled students. Then St. Mary’s begins saving for next year.
The second group they are helping is the Haiti Woman’s Project, which is a social outreach program St. Mary’s has been involved in for quite a long time. Tony and Michelle Vinciguerra made yearly trips to Haiti where Dr. Tony would help the folks with their dentistry needs. They saw a great need to help them, and this effort began. It makes a huge difference in the lives of women and their families in Haiti’s poorest region. The Atelye Woman’s Artisan Cooperative make unique handmade, fair trade, artisan tote bags and more. This cooperative provides employment for many woman. Making a living in this poor region is a tremendous boost.
You may wonder how you can help. Well, St. Mary’s has efforts benefiting both projects throughout the year. St. Mary’s is also suggesting, if you would like to help, that you can donate a year end gift for the young women returning to St. Aloysius in January. No donation is too small. 100% of your donation will go directly to St. Aloysius and there is absolutely no overhead charges or service fees. Checks can be made out to St. Mary’s by the Sea (Uganda Project notation). The address is St. Mary’s by the Sea, PO BOX 360 Rockaway Beach Oregon. What better Christmas gift is there than that! The ‘Gift of Hope!’
If you are unable to donate, your continued prayers are perfect. In the few years St. Mary’s began this effort, many young ladies lives have been incredibly changed. A few prayers or a few dollars can change lives forever.
As you know, St. Mary’s is near and dear to my heart. I thank you for your time and consideration.
Hey, I have a fun update about the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach. Steve Tackett has been the leader of the group almost since it began in 2018, in fact, he was one of my students. Well, he
has switched things up to make the group more attractive to beginners. You can join them every other Tuesday for lessons. The group just had a jam and the folks that came were able to play close to 15 songs. Steve has loaner ukuleles too. So, you can drop by the Rockaway Beach City Hall every other Tuesday. You can contact Steve for the exact dates or reserve a spot at STEVEN111452@GMAIL.COM or go to the Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach Facebook page. Hope to see you there. This little instrument is pure joy!
That’s just a small taste of Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
