The fire is blazing on Christmas Eve,
The gifts are all wrapped and tucked under the tree.
The scent of the season, the pine and the fir, Cinnamon and nutmeg, in the air they endure.
As my eyes gaze on the light of the tree, They rest on package; I know it's for me.
The shape of the gift, I know it so well.
It will bring so much joy, I really must tell.
Then the present starts rocking and making a sound, It's almost like this gem just wants to be found.
The sound gets much louder, soon music can be heard. It is tempting for me to open it without saying a word.
I know what it is--should I give it a lift?
The song it is strumming: oh my what a gift.
I can make my own music through this pandemic year,
My new four stringed friend will help me rise from the fear.
My fingers are soon playing a sweet little song, I know that the joy will soon be lifelong.
Oh! I just opened my eyes.
I must have dozed off to sleep,
All the gifts are untouched and there is nary a peep.
The present for me, the ribbons just shine with a gleam, This glorious moment is just a wonderful dream.
Sugar Brosius, December 2020 Merry Christmas friends!
The Rockaway Beach Residential Christmas Decorating Contest is...drum roll please! Jim and Sharon Shuman. Be sure to drive around the community and check out all the contestants and more beautifully decorated homes. Most of the businesses look pretty darn awesome too! Try to make your holiday as normal as possible, plus, do your last minute shopping at our community stores. There are some pretty awesome businesses.
St. Mary's by the Sea's Christmas Mass schedule is as follows. December 24th at 5pm and December 25th at 8:30am and 10:30 am. As you know, with all the Covid restrictions, as long as they can maintain social distancing, there will be a 50-person limit per mass. Facemasks are required. They are located at 275 S. Pacific. You may want to call them to verify as the Holy Day approaches.
And the Rockaway Community, at 400 S. 3rd St, Church schedule is as follows. Christmas Eve Service is at 6pm and Christmas Day it will be at 10:30 am.
Both of these celebrations of Jesus' birth could and will be changed if Covid 19 increases in our county. Do your homework before making plans.
“What is Christmas? It is tenderness for the past, courage for the present, hope for the future.” Have a Blessed Christmas folks! That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
