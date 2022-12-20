Longtime residents and visitors to Rockaway Beach came to love the Barview Jetty Store. Owners Marilyn Naase and Rick Hurliman, in charge of the store since 2003, had been looking to retire for some time. So in late 2021, they agreed to sell the Jetty Store to local restaurant owners Dennis and Amanda Cavitt.
Dennis, a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Portland, had built up his restaurant, the Garibaldi Portside Bistro. Starting from a small location at the marina, the Cavitts moved into the former home of the Troller, a Garibaldi icon right by the harbor. There was some initial resistance to this change among locals, but in spite of construction delays (at least one of which involved Cavitt falling through a section of flooring), the new Portside Bistro has since won acclaim from the coast and beyond.
Similarly, affection for Marilyn and Rick caused some to be skeptical about the planned changes at the Barview Jetty. Fortunately, Dennis has fond memories of visiting the store as a child, during family camping trips to the Barview Jetty County Campground. And having proposed to Amanda on the Jetty, he had ample reason to retain the iconic site’s character — while adding to its charm, and continuing its traditions for the next generation.
One thing that helped allay concerns: Rick and Marilyn agreed to train the Cavitts in their traditional techniques and recipes for their famous pizza. The Barview Jetty pizzas, whether pre-baked or take-and-bake, had a distinctive style and a generous size. Fans of the old store were concerned that the beloved flavors would somehow change over time.
So while Marilyn coached the Cavitts on their traditional style, Dennis added a few touches. Fans (and yes, I’m one) of the Portside Bistro know Dennis as a master of anything having to do with meat, smoke, and time. The Bistro’s baby-back ribs (available Fridays and Saturdays after 4 PM) are generous, fall-off-the-bone tender, and have a glorious flavor from the spice rub applied to them before long, slow smoking.
Likewise, the smoked pulled pork there is a favorite. (If you haven’t tried the Bistro’s recent addition, a Cubano panini with smoked pulled pork, ham, cheese, pickles, and coarse-grain mustard, it’s a don’t-miss for carnivores.)
So when I read that the Barview Jetty Store was adding a pulled-pork barbecue pizza to the menu, I had to ask: “Is this Dennis’ smoked pulled pork?” Amanda assured me it was.
But it’s more than just honoring the past while bringing in new items and a new look. Recently, my wife, Julie, was making a blackberry pie for our beloved neighbor Kelly’s birthday. I’d brought home fresh blackberries from Fred Meyer, but I hadn’t bought enough, so Julie asked me to check the stores here in Rockaway. Neither one had blackberries, fresh or frozen, so I started to head towards Tillamook.
On the way there, it occurred to me that the Barview Jetty Store might have frozen fruit. I pulled into the lot and started looking through the store when Amanda spotted me and said hello, asking what I was looking for.
“Do you have any frozen blackberries?” I asked. “Julie’s making a pie for our neighbor’s birthday and I didn’t get enough at Freddie’s.”
Amanda walked with me to the frozen-food case where they had a selection of what seemed to be everything except blackberries. Then she had a thought.
“I know I have some in my freezer next door,” she said. (I recalled that she and Dennis, with their daughter, live in a house near the store.) “I’ll be right back.”
Sure enough, in minutes she returned with two packages of frozen mixed berries.
“Will this do?” I gave her a hug and bought a bottle of Oregon pinot noir to sip with Julie while she finished her baking. The pie was a big hit the next day.
And that’s one of the things that makes Rockaway Beach what it is: as Mayor Sue Wilson told me several months ago, it’s people who look out for each other and step up to take care of each other. Like neighbors borrowing a cup of sugar, we’re a community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.