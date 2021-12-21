Christmas has come to our little town,
Even the waves play a Yuletide sound.
There's a pronto pup reindeer and lots of Christmas joy,
What's the reindeer's name… wonders every girl and boy.
You can almost hear music with the ebb and flow of the tide,
Wait, it's the Salty Strings and they have their ukulele's by their sides.
It's time for cookies and candy and hearing carols in the breeze,
And the story of the Christ Child brings grown men to their knees.
The whistle of the train conjures up tales of yore,
Being in Rockaway makes being home mean so much more.
All in all this is our town and who could want more,
With a smile and Christmas spirit you will have friends galore.
Christmas isn't completely about your new little toy,
Christmas is about family, friends, faith and joy.
Merry Christmas Rockaway Beach!
Can you believe it? It is almost here. Dale and I were coming back from Milwaukie last week and talking about the Lighting of the Christmas Tree Thanksgiving weekend. It was beautiful! It has been many years since everyone embraced the evening and decorated not just the tree but all the buildings within the wayside. It really felt like old times and I, for one, want to thank absolutely everyone involved in the event. It brought such hope and joy to all in attendance. I am still getting comments from folks about how the evening felt like a Hallmark movie…
Pam Moreland, from Beauty at the Beach wants to let you know that she had shoulder surgery on December 9th and will be out for 8-12 weeks. She said the surgery went fine and she is following doctors orders. Take care Pam.
The Rockaway Beach Library new hours are Tuesday-Friday: 10am-1pm and 1:30pm-6pm. And Saturday from 10am-3pm and the same lunch closure as during the week. Don't forget to stop by for stocking stuffers and gifts on their gift tables. (You pay by donation.) And what a great gift for family and friends to pick up a membership/donation form and join the Friends of the Library folks. Memberships are $10
per year. You can send your membership or donation checks to Friends to the Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, PO Box 185, Rockaway Beach 97136.
The library also has children's books for sale for $1 and $2. So, aunties and uncles, grandparents, and moms and pops, this is a perfect shopping location for you! And, the gift tables have new items added weekly.
“May this year be more promising than the year before! Spread your happiness to all around you. It's Christmas time friends! And a very Merry Christmas to you and your family!” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
