Santa will drop by at the Rockaway Beach Fire Department on December 5th. I have contacted Santa several times, but he never gets back to me. Hopefully your kids won't miss this event. Keep your eyes and ears open. I do know it is a drive by event. Your children will stay in the car and Santa will be waving behind an acrylic barrier. Sounds safe to me!
Don't forget to support our community library. Send your $10 check to Friends of the Rockaway Beach Library, P.O. Box 185, Rockaway Beach, Or 97136. It is $10 to join them or renew your membership. “Everything you need for a better future and success has already been written. And guess what? All you have to do is go to the library!”
I would like to wish my husband, Dale, a wonderful birthday! December is a great month to have a birthday. He shares this month with lots of folks in our community. Happy birthday to Catherine Imbrie, Mike Konruff, Don Best, Michelle Forster, Alice Jefferson, Gloria Tarnasky, Louise Haley, Gail Kessinger, Mary Faith Bell and Sarah Johnson. I know this year is different, but just find something different to do. Remember, “Always be grateful for things that don't work out the way you want them to. Look for the silver lining, it is always behind every cloud.”
It looks like our Beautification Committee has once again successfully decorated our pots in town. It is so wonderful to see your town lit up spreading Christmas cheer on our dark winter nights. It sure makes our community more joyful, don't you think?
The Lions Club are once again filling baskets for the needy in our community. The Lions Clubhouse is located at 286 S. Anchor. Applications for baskets are next to the door of the clubhouse (in the mailbox to the left of the door) and at the post office. They must be filled out and returned no later than Sunday, December 6th. Mail to the address on the form before that date. Pick up date for the baskets will be on December 21st between 9:30 and 11am. Be sure to fill your form out early because there are a limited number of food baskets.
Folks, I would like to remind you to throw all your baby wipes, hand wipes and any other wipes in the trash instead of flushing them. These little wipes will not disintegrate in water like toilet paper. You know what that means; they clog pipes and cause sewage backups. If they make it into the main sewer line they can get tangled and damage equipment at pump stations or water treatment plants. I don't think I need to tell you what can happen to your septic tank. This can end up costing big bucks.... Really big bucks. Even if the packages say they are flushable, don't believe it. Now-a-days that is called fake news.
Next week I have a real treat for you. One of our residents, Mike Kukral, was in the Christmas movie, A Christmas Story.” It is lengthy and very interesting, so I am waiting until a bit closer to the holiday itself. It will not be ‘Sugar Coated' either. I want you to read it in his own words. Be sure to look for it!
“ I love the feeling of winter when you know it's getting closer to Christmas.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.