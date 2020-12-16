“Leave a little SPARKLE wherever you go!”
Dale enjoyed another yummy burger from rb little store (1720 N. Hwy 101) a few days ago. He is definitely hooked. My fave meal in town is to stop by the Barview Jetty Taqueria, which is right across from our City Hall at 318 S. Anchor Street. Their burritos are so good.
I noticed a new shop in our community on our recent walk into town. It is called My Essential Collection at 460 Hwy 101. I haven't gone in there yet, and will update you after our visit. They carry 100% pure undiluted Single Essential Oils, blends and products that they create. Some of their products include bar soap, bath bombs, and more. I will definitely update you after I drop by their shop!
The business lighting contest was on the day after Thanksgiving, and the winner is .... DRUM ROLL PLEASE.... Grumpys! How cool, huh? So, this has been a great contest and almost all the buildings in town are lit up. Unfortunately, a Grinch has been breaking Grumpy’s decorations and Grumpy’s is getting really grumpy about it. For those doing this, knock it off! Anytime is a bad time to vandalize, but this year we need something to keep us cheerful. Santa is going to leave coal in your stocking, and rightful so.
I have some fun news. The Bend Ukulele Group was having an online collaboration with The Salty String Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach, Tuesday, December 15th, which was yesterday. We are having a Holiday Play-A-Long and many ukulele players are sending music in for this event. This should be so much fun. As soon as I find out where we can watch this, I will share it with you!
So, this is a rotten time of year to be going through this, but my brother's battle with pancreatic cancer has taken a turn for the worse. His cancer markers have doubled and his platelet numbers have dropped down to 50. Today he is having a laparoscope inspection of his intestinal area, hoping to find out where his cancer has spread. He continues to be positive though. So, I am asking you for your prayers. They have gotten him this far. Your prayers and his attitude will give amazing healing to him and his family. We all desperately need that right now. It is really going to be tough to not have our families together this year too. But we are all in the same boat, right?
“Make it a December to remember.” That's Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
