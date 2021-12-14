The Simply Charming event “Merry Frosty Christmas” is this Saturday, December 18th from 12-3pm. Oh my goodness! This is always such a fun time. Each year there is a different theme and this year Frosty is it! The whole family is invited and there is something for every age group. Let me give you the afternoon’s itinerary. Santa arrives at noon and he will have free gifts for the first 100 kids aged 10 and under. Your children will also have an opportunity to shop the Children’s General Store with gifts for them to purchase for family and friends from 10 cents to $1. And the proceeds from these gifts will be donated to a local kids charity.
The rest of us will get to enjoy cocoa, cookies and coffee while listening to live Christmas music from Steve Tackett, Amber and myself. Ukulele music always makes you smile and what a great way to find a bit more ‘Christmas Spirit’ in your life! Simply Charming is located at 130 S. Hwy 101 in Rockaway Beach.
“Light Up Rockaway!” This is the name of our town’s Annual Christmas Decorating Contest 2021! This event is sponsored by the Rockaway Beach Merchants Association in cooperation with the Rockaway Beach Community Facebook Group. This contest is open for commercial businesses and residential.
Have your kids get their letters to Santa in the post box at the wayside. You need to make sure that they include their name, address and age. These treasured letters will be sent to Santa on December 14th. Don’t forget!
Robin Swain has a message for me to share with my readers. She is involved with putting together a volunteer roster that can be used in our community for events and projects. You can emailrockawayvolunteers1@gmail.com if you want to help our city! And if you are a community organization in need of volunteers, you can send a request to this same email. Now folks, this is a wonderful opportunity. Be sure to send them a message if you are able to help our town. You know, it does take a village. And what a great way to meet others in the community.
My new friend, Mary Effinger, and former owner of the Upper Crust Pizza, called me with some sad news. Joanne McClave passed away in Rocklin, California on November 28th. Joanne had been the owner of the Skin Sensation Spa for many years, which was originally in Tillamook, then moved to Manzanita. She was known as a generous, kind woman and loved making her clients beautiful. Think of Joanne in your prayers and know that she is now along side her husband, Jack. She sounds like a lovely lady. I got a note from Myrna Riley and Dottie Shyduik of the Rockaway Beach City Beautification and they would like to thank all the folks that helped make our town festive for this holiday season. Here goes… thank you to volunteers Sandy and Calvin Johnson, John and Beverly Goertzen, Renee Young Kolin, Georgeanne Zedrick and Mayor Sue Wilson. These folks all helped make the Christmas Snowmen, stars, candy canes and lollipops. Now, wouldn’t you love to volunteer for activities such as these? You how to now. And yes, our town is full of merriment and wonder! And it does take a village.
The Library’s holiday gift tables are out and there are lots of gifts and decorations available to purchase. This is one of the libraries fundraisers and you pay by donation. Shopping here will help both you and the library. The donations help cover monthly costs. You know, this is a great way to buy a hostess gift or a Christmas gift. And better than that, you can teach your child about the joys of giving without costing them a fortune. And this is truly the best gift of all.
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group would love to have you join us. We keep our jams simple, just fun songs and our instruments. All levels of expertise are welcome for accompanying our group. Bring your instrument of choice, some jingle bells, kazoos and your lovely voices. The more the merrier. Ukulele music is fun! We meet up every Tuesday, from 1-3 PM at the Rockaway Beach City Hall. Hope to see you soon.
“Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.