My brother has had a bit of good news with his six plus year battle with pancreatic cancer. His numbers are not good right now, but his recent MRI shows no evidence of a new tumor or metastases. So, they are re-adjusting everything they are doing for him to get his numbers back to normal. Keep praying folks. All your praying are appreciated and helping.
I know you all know that the Salty Strings Ukulele Group meets each Wednesday from 6-7:30pm at the City Hall. But, did you know Mr. Bill is having an ukulele jam Saturday, August 24th at the Tillamook Library from 12:30-1pm? Both groups welcome beginners and have ukes for you to borrow. You can even simply come and watch and sing. I promise some toe tapping.
The events in our community and county are not slowing up as we watch autumn quickly approach. On Sunday, August 25th at noon, my friend, Scott Fisher, will be performing live, at the Historic Boathouse in Garibaldi. He is Rockaway’s local boy. And he is an awesome ukulele player and talented singer, and a member of The Salty Strings Ukulele Group. The address of the boathouse is 1209 Bay Lane, Garibaldi. If you haven’t been to the boathouse, you must plan a visit. It is absolutely beautiful and wonderful that it has been saved from the effects of being on the ocean. And hearing Scott perform will be the icing on the cake!
The Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation kids program have been having nothing but fun this summer. This week they are visiting the Rockaway Beach Police Museum, and ride the Astoria Trolley. And that’s just a snippet of what they are doing this week. Drop by the city hall to register your kids. It is all free because of a generous donation. This program ends on August 24th, so there is not much time left!
The Meals for Seniors invites you to their yummy French Toast Breakfast. On Saturday, August 31st, from 8am-12pm at the St. Mary’s by the Sea hall in Rockaway Beach, you will be served French Toast, berry compote, link sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. All are welcome, families and children, and you pay by donation. This event features framed photographs by photographer and historian Don Best that you will have the opportunity to purchase. This scrumptious meal will insure that local seniors receive much needed nutrition and socialization. Be sure to note this information on your calendar for Labor Day weekend.
Each year, the event of the year, in Rockaway Beach, happens on Labor Day weekend. It is the Parks and Recreation’s Old Fashioned Carnival in the Park. The entire community gets involved and it feels like we have stepped into the past with the good old-fashioned fun it is. This has been an annual event for years but it is still and will always be a most special time to spend with folks and children in our community. The smiles and giggles make this event priceless. This special day is on Sunday, September 1st at the lovely Phyllis Baker Park on Coral Street from 12-5. It is a fundraiser for the P&R program. The faces have changed over the years, but memories of both the past and future show the real giving spirit of our community.
The Community Prepared Fair is coming up on Sept 18th from 6-8pm at the NKN High School Gym. You will have the opportunity meet the police, sheriff, fire department, Coast Guard, Red Cross, Cert emergency radio, City Emergency Management, PUD, First Student and Land Conservation folks. This is a great opportunity and I hope to get more information, as the event gets closer.
“Hurting someone can be as easy as throwing a stone in the sea. But do you have any idea how deep that stone can go?” Think about it. That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
