We are on a trip through Washington, Idaho and a bit of Montana as I write this column. Amber is on a little summer break from teaching, so we thought we would take advantage of that. She loves road trips. I brought my notes with me, so I will be fine writing my column. You all know I won’t miss writing it for anything. So, here goes.
My brother, Mike Hoyt , has been on a wild ride with his ongoing roller coaster battle against an extremely ugly cancer, pancreatic cancer. There is a Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Purplestride, in Portland on September 28th, 2019, which happens to be my little sister Cookie’s birthday. His team is the ‘Fight for Mike Team.’ If you would like to join his team that would be fabulous, or you can donate to help find a cure! Go to http://support.pancan.org/site/TR/PurpleStride/PurpleStride?team_id=20102&pg=team&fr_id=1831 I know this is long, but anything we can do to help is so worthwhile. Otherwise, prayers are always welcome. Thank you.
The Meals for Seniors French Toast Breakfast is Saturday, August 31st from 8am- 12pm. This wonderfully delicious breakfast will totally flabbergast you! You need to walk, no, you need to run to the St. Mary’s by the Sea Hall in Rockaway Beach. At this yummy meal you will enjoy berry compote, link sausage, scrambled eggs, juice and coffee. Best of all, absolutely all are welcome! The cost is by donation, and the money will ensure that seniors in our community receive much needed nutrition and socialization. At this event, you will also be able to purchase framed photographs by our local historian, Don Best. He will accept cash, check or PayPal. Is your mouth watering yet?
Carnivals bring out the ‘child’ in all of us! Oh yeah, The Old Fashioned Carnival in the Park is Sunday, September 1st from noon to five. The money raised at this event will help the city continue their Parks and Recreation Program throughout the year. Let me tell you a bit about this awesome event. It is every Labor Day Weekend Sunday, and fun for your entire family. In 1995, Phyllis Baker was inspired to start this event. And it is fitting that the park where it is held, was named The Phyllis Baker City Park in memory of her. The Carnival has live entertainment, including The Salty Strings Ukulele Group from 2-2:45pm, food, games, bingo, and so much more. The park is located on North Coral Street. Going to the carnival is like taking a step back in time. Be sure to mark September 1st on your calendar. Oh, and bring your camera. I promise lots of smiles and giggles, and I give it my “Sugar Coated” stamp of approval. If you would like to volunteer to help out , drop by or call our city hall. They will give your name to the right people. I love our city hall folks. They are too awesome!
“Life is a carnival. You wait in long lines to enjoy a short ride, but it’s that moment that makes you feel alive!” No long lines, no rides, but an afternoon of delight at our Old Fashioned Carnival in the Park! That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!”
