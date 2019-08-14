A really cool fellow will be playing live at the Historical Boathouse at 1209 Bay Lane, Garibaldi on Sunday, August 25th. This fellow is my friend, Scott Fisher. He is a talented member of the Salty Strings Ukulele Group and a phenomenal singer. He will entertain you with many ‘tropical ukulele favorites.’ I know it is an early mention, but I want to make sure you get this date on your calendar.
I have another birthday to tell you about! Happy birthday to my friend, Dottie Diets Shyduik! I hope you had a great day with family and friends.
Park and Rec program is having a phenomenal summer! Last week they went to the Astoria Aquatic Center, which has a water slide, Jacuzzi and two pools. Then on Thursday, they enjoyed pizza and popcorn and got to watch the Lion King at the Tillamook Coliseum Theater. This week they are having a water balloon fight, mini golfing, ride beach bikes and enjoy a trip to Garibaldi. This is a fun group for your kids to enjoy this summer. And best of all, it is free! Stop by the city hall and sign your kids up. All are invited, tourists and residents alike!
A community favorite is almost here. For young and old alike, the Annual Old Fashioned Carnival in the Park is Sunday, September 1st from 12-5pm. It was the brainchild of Phyllis Baker, who was co-owner of “The Float” ice cream Parlor on Miller Street. She was a mover and a shaker in our community, and much of what we have in our town today, Phyllis Baker was a part of. Anyway, the Carnival in the Park is at the Phyllis Baker Park off of North Coral Street This event is a fundraiser for the Rockaway Beach Parks and Recreation Department. This will be a day of fun, and you and your children will have forever-fond memories after attending this fundraiser.
I remember back when the “Float” was around, I used to tell my daughter, Amber, to savor each and every person, place or event in her heart. Things change throughout the years. Before you know it, all is a distant memory. The consolation is, a fabulous group of, just as caring folks will follow. Then you begin making new memories. The important thing is to not get caught up in anything negative. Our town is too small for that. Just embrace what we have and be an addition to the town, not a detriment.
Slime day at the Rockaway Beach Library has been cancelled. Something unexpected came up, so they will not be doing it. But, I will keep you updated of any other upcoming events as I receive them.
The next Moolulele Club jam is on the 17th at the Pacific City Library. Mr. Bill will lead a beginner’s lesson at 12:30 and a ukulele jam at 1pm.
The Salty Strings Ukulele Group of Rockaway Beach have their jam at our city hall on Wednesday, from 6-7:30. The Salty Strings have a fun time spreading a little aloha in our city. Join us for a fun evening. Both the Mookulele and Salty Strings have ukuleles for you to borrow, or just come and sing!
I have another early reminder. There is a Meals for Seniors French Toast Breakfast coming up on Saturday, August 31st from 8am-noon. I will tell you more, as the event gets closer. Oh, and you are invited to the Meals for Seniors lunches at 11:30 sharp every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in the hall at St. Mary’s by the Sea Church in Rockaway. You will not only get a nutritious meal, but you may even make new friends while you are there! The cost is by donation.
“Keep your face to the sunshine and you cannot see a shadow.” That’s Rockaway Beach, “Sugar Coated!” a
